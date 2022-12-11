Temple View Christmas lights back for first time post renovations

The Temple View Christmas lights were last turned on in 2018. (file photo)

There’s some extra sparkle around Temple View this festive season with traditional Christmas lights back at the Hamilton’s Mormon temple.

The lights ,which have attracted large crowds in the past, have been in storage over the past few years due to the refurbishment of the temple.

The renovations inside began in 2018 which included seismic strengthening and upgrades, the temple was completed in August.

Church communication director central North Island Vicki Lee Wihongi said this year’s theme is the Light the World.

“The messaging around this is all of us have the opportunity to take the light we carry and spread that light to those who may need help, like neighbours, family, and other agencies.”

The theme is thought out by the temple committee, and then they work with electricians as to what can be done to bring it to life.

She said that they used to get around 30,000 to 40,000 people viewing the lights over the couple of weeks they were on, but Wihongi is unsure how many they will get this year.

“We normally partner with Hamilton City Council, who usually push the event, and would put on free buses, but we haven't done that this year.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff The lights started at 8.30pm on Saturday and will run until December 31 (file photo)

Wihongi said the display won’t be as large this year due to the new plantings, but expects to make it a bigger event next year.

She said there is a nativity walkway scene this year with a message and pictures around Christ and Christmas.

It takes around a week for volunteers and ground crew to install the lights, which includes testing them and working which ones work and what doesn’t.

Wihongi said the lack of lights last festive season has been felt.

“Those of us that live in the community or close by have felt the absence of the lights. And we’ve absolutely missed the beautiful crowds.”

The display will opened to the public on December 10 and runs until December 31, with the lights on from 8.30pm to 11pm.