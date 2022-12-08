Stewart Island residents may face 25% power price increase

The Southland District Council will ultimately decide if Stewart Islanders power bills will rise by nearly 25%.

Stewart Island residents already pay more for electricity than mainlanders; now they may be hit with a nearly 25% increase.

The island’s community board members decided on Thursday to recommend that the Stewart Island Electrical Supply Authority’s [SIESA] standard unit rate be increased from 65 cents to 81 cents - a 24.6% increase.

Jon Spraggon, the island’s Southland district councillor who was at the meeting, said the recommendation would go to the full council for a final decision.

He said the price increase was necessary because SIESA was running out of cash reserves due to the high cost of diesel to run the generators powering the island.

“If we don’t put the power price up we will run out of money to run a power station and then there won’t be power.”

Even with the 25% increase, SIESA’s cash reserves would run out in 2024 if diesel prices remained the same, Spraggon said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Jon Spraggon, Stewart Island's Southland District councillor, says islanders will be surprised by the proposed 25% power price hike, but he believes they will accept something has to be done.

Spraggon said when the decision was made to increase the power price by 2% in late 2022 the islanders said it needed to go further.

They would be “surprised” by the 25% hike, but he believed they would accept something had to be done.

Spraggon’s monthly power bill was currently about $300 a month. A 25% increase would increase it to $375.

Stewart Island resident Richard Squires said it was a big increase but the board members would not have arrived at it lightly.

“I am sure they did a lot of soul-searching. There’s no way anyone on the board would want to enforce that on people. It’s an extra hardship. They did it with a heavy heart, I would assume.”

Some islanders would be “jumping up and down” but the “big picture” needed to be looked at, he said.

Island community board member Aaron Joy said the SIESA reserves were getting eaten up so the board had no alternative other than to rise the price.

“It’s tough living on an island. It’s one of the unfortunates, our power is diesel generated.”

When asked if islanders could afford it, he said: “That’s the question, but we had no alternative.”

As the owner of the backpackers hostel on the island, Joy said the increase would affect his business tremendously.

In late 2019, Environment Minister David Parker said it was estimated Stewart Islanders were paying three times as much as mainlanders for their power, putting a huge extra burden on household budgets.

At the same time, he announced that Stewart Island had been granted $3.16 million from the Provincial Growth Fund to help build two wind turbines, “putting the island on a path to sustainable electricity generation”.

However, just 16-months later, in March 2021, it was announced the wind turbine project had been scrapped after agreement could not be reached on the island for a suitable location for the turbines.

The Southland District Council is currently seeking help from central government to resolve long-term issues around the provision of affordable and sustainable energy on Stewart Island.