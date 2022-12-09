The death conversations: Planning what we don't want to plan

Cromwell mother of two and Stuff journalist Jo McKenzie-Mclean was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer. (Video first published in July 2021)

Jo McKenzie-McLean’s life was turned upside down after a stage 4 bowel cancer diagnosis. In the Jo vs Cancer podcast, the mother-of-two and Stuff journalist offers frank – and sometimes darkly funny – insights into life with an incurable illness.

“It just seemed really overwhelming. What do I do?”

Like anyone diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, Jo McKenzie-McLean has had to face the practicalities of death.

From who will look after her children, to what should happen to her house, McKenzie-McLean has had to endure some tough conversations because she doesn’t know how much time she has left.

“I don’t know if I have one, two, three, four, five or 10 years,” she admits in the final episode of Stuff podcast Jo vs Cancer.

The truth is that after being diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer, McKenzie-McLean had to make herself think about the kind of stuff none of us want to dwell on.

Having a vision of herself lying on “an old horrible table, dead” with a male funeral director she didn’t know incentivised her to pick her female embalmer.

While that sounds macabre, it’s a very human reaction according to those in the funeral industry, and a practical one to ensure that McKenzie-McLean’s family don’t have to fret about the right steps forward should the worst happen.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff In the final episode of Jo vs Cancer, Jo McKenzie-McLean outlines planning for death.

She’s even beginning to plan her funeral, including the possibility of officiating herself – with the help of pre-recorded videos.

“I would like to have the last word,” she quips.

Initially McKenzie-McLean struggled to know where to begin.

After she separated from her ex-husband, she set up a basic will. But once diagnosed with cancer, she knew she needed to consider her children’s future in detail.

So McKenzie-McLean went to a lawyer who reassured her this was a process every New Zealander should be going through anyway.

Public Trust chief executive Glenys Talivai agrees, and says the number of Kiwis getting wills is steadily improving, although research shows half the adult population remains without one.

Talivai has seen negative outcomes when wills aren’t in place, including the sad story of a mother who left her home equally to two middle-aged sons.

One had special needs and had always lived at home with his mother, but couldn’t stay there because he didn’t have enough money to buy his brother’s share.

“I don’t think that’s what the mother wanted,” Talivai says.

Dying without a will leaves legislation to dictate what happens to your estate after you die, she warns – leaving whānau out of decision-making altogether.

Talivai has even seen a grandfather’s guitar cause fractures within a family, so is a passionate advocate for planning for your death as soon as possible.

At Public Trust you can set up a will online for as little as $69. It can, and often does, incorporate funeral wishes and future messages to loved ones on special occasions.

SUPPLIED Public Trust chief executive Glenys Talivai says it’s never been easier to set up a will.

McKenzie-McLean found the process gruelling but felt a huge sense of relief once it was done.

Talivai agrees creating a will can be a weight off your mind, in part because it’s one less stress for grieving loved ones.

Over the six podcast episodes McKenzie-McLean relays not only the end-of-life decisions she faces, but all facets of her cancer journey, including the impact on relationships and navigating the myriad of alternative treatments.

Throughout she acknowledges the support of what she terms a vital one-stop shop for anyone diagnosed with cancer.

Supplied Lucy Elwood, chief executive of the Cancer Society, says they are a voice for patients.

Formed in 1929, the Cancer Society’s first mission was to conquer the disease. And while time moves on, the organisation continues to provide advice, support and research in the hope of a cure.

Chief executive Lucy Elwood says its role is to help everyone on their cancer journey and to be a voice for patients.

When diagnosed, patients can have a lot of questions and Elwood suggests phoning 0800 CANCER for help and advice. Their website offers information and practical help, while Daffodil House can offer a home away from home for families when a loved one is undergoing treatment.

Importantly the Cancer Society provides emotional support when things get tough.

“We try to reduce the impact of cancer,” Elwood says.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Colleen O’Hanlon and Jo McKenzie-McLean share every part of Jo’s journey so far in the Jo vs Cancer podcast.

Where to get help:

