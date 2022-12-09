Donor blood case might deter some from taking kids to doctor - ethics professor

People gathered outside the High Court at Auckland in support of the baby’s parents.

Anti-vax parents could be put off taking their children to doctors after a court ruled against a couple who didn’t want “vaccinated” blood being given to their baby, a medical ethicist says.

The case sprang into the headlines last week when Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ)​ appeared at Auckland High Court seeking temporary guardianship of an infant boy, in order to authorise life-saving heart surgery. Due to the way NZ Blood Service is set up, the operation would involve transfusions of blood donated by people who had received the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday evening, the High Court gave doctors the authority to make medical decisions for the baby until his treatment was complete.

The boy is now awaiting surgery at an Auckland hospital, expected to take place on Friday.

But Auckland University philosophy professor Tim Dare​ is worried the decision “might discourage anti-vax parents from seeking certain kinds of medical treatment for their children”.

He said while the case was narrow in its scope, those watching on might see it as a sign they could be “overruled” when it came to the care of their kids.

“I wonder whether anti-vax parents who, after all, are already a little bit sceptical about mainstream medicine might see this as a reason ot to take their children for treatment.”

STUFF The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work? (Video first published October 2021)

Justice Ian Gault stressed in his decision that the parents would retain their rights in all other aspects regarding the child during the period of temporary guardianship, other than those relating to his medical treatment.

Otago University bioethicist Dr Josephine Johnston​ agreed with Dare to a point, but said those who held similar views to the baby’s parents were likely sceptical of the medical establishment beforehand.

She said it was also a very specific procedure and most people do not need a blood transfusion as part of their child’s medical care.

“We are admitting people to hospital who are unvaccinated, we are treating people in medical centres around the country who are unvaccinated,” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Doctors have been assigned the authority to make decisions surrounding the medical care of a baby who needs heart surgery.

“People who are unvaccinated are not being refused medical care.”

In the decision it was also revealed that the NZ Blood Service had received an increasing amount of applications for blood transfusions with unvaccinated blood over the last nine months.

“I hope that people who have those concerns can see... that it was all given a public hearing, and [the parents’ concern] wasn’t dismissed out of hand.

“There’s a detailed decision that’s publicly available for anyone to read – people are trying very hard not to railroad this family.”

Justice Gault also denied a cross-application from the parents, seeking another order compelling the NZ Blood Service to provide a direct donor service.

That would allow the compatible blood to be collected and processed from unvaccinated individuals.

The court earlier heard the boy has a congenital heart defect which has become more severe since he was born.

He needs surgery “in order to survive” and his heart will “continue to deteriorate” without it.