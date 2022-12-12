Heartburn medication can prevent debilitating side effects of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, trial finds

Breast cancer patient Cristel Craig and daughter Ava Craig, Cristel said anything to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy was welcome.

A widely available and low cost heartburn medicine could prevent some of the debilitating side effects of chemotherapy for breast cancer patients.

Two Palmerston North based medical oncologists have successfully proven that pantroprazole prevents, or reduces, delayed nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy in breast cancer patients.

Dr Navin Wewala and Dr Richard Isaacs are in Texas and have presented the clinical trial’s results at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, one of the world's most prestigious breast cancer conferences.

Dr Isaacs said the results from the clinical trial were a game-changer that would make a real difference to patients’ quality of life.

READ MORE:

* World first prostate cancer drug stick implanted into Tauranga patient

* More chemotherapy patients to keep hair after cooling trial success

* Dr Swee Tan, miracle man: how drugs could be repurposed to treat cancer



“Delayed nausea and vomiting are recognised as some of the most distressing side effects from chemotherapy, with the drugs used to treat immediate vomiting ineffective for delayed reactions,” he said.

“Now we have the evidence to show that pantoprazole is a safe and cheap way for patients to avoid these prolonged side effects, so doctors can safely introduce this drug into their treatment regimes.

Supplied Palmerston North Oncologist Dr Richard Issac co-ran the heartburn medication clinical trial which saw a reduction in chemotherapy side effects for breast cancer patients.

“For patients, it means being able to continue functioning normally throughout the course of their treatment, minimising the impact of going through chemotherapy.”

Pantoprazole is used to treat problems affecting the stomach and gut, such as indigestion, reflux and ulcers.

A breast cancer patient from Horowhenua, Cristel Craig said she experienced delayed nausea while going through chemotherapy last December, and says she wouldn't wish it on her worst enemy.

“Around a week after I’d started chemo, I was all of a sudden up in the middle of the night feeling like I needed to vomit... I just felt so lousy,” Craig said.

“It was scary not knowing what was happening. I thought I was past the nausea stage and hadn’t realised it could come on later.

“I am all for anything that can reduce that misery.”

The PantoCIN trial was co-funded by Breast Cancer New Zealand. The two-year trial involved 144 breast cancer patients from 11 New Zealand Hospitals; Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Hawke’s Bay, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Rotorua, Tauranga, Wellington, and Whangārei.

The $260,000 the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ contributed is the largest amount the charity has invested in a clinical trial.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Watch Stacey Morrison get her first mammogram at the age of 45. (Video first published November 2018)

The randomised clinical trial, New Zealand’s first multi-centre trial in breast cancer, was a double-blind study. Neither the participants nor the researcher knew if the patient was receiving the pantoprazole or the placebo.

Results showed 51% of participants showed a complete absence of delayed nausea or vomiting, which occurs two to five days after each chemo round, after taking pantoprazole, 39% preferred the placebo.

According to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, breast cancer is the most common cancer for women and the third most common cancer overall, with one in nine New Zealand women being affected.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Raymer said NZ had limited access to international clinical trials so it was the first time so many different centres had been involved in a New Zealand generated trial in breast cancer.

This meant patients from around the country could benefit from the trial and it also gave smaller NZ hospitals in the regions the chance to participate in a breast cancer trial.

“This has had real benefits for our local hospitals in building their experience and setting themselves up for more clinical trials in the future.”