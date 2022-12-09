Hungarian family given 42 days to leave the country can now stay

Thousands are rallying behind a successful Hungarian family rejected from New Zealand.

A Hungarian family whose residency application was rejected by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) can now remain after ministerial intervention.

Associate Immigration Minister Phil Twyford granted a Ministerial Special Discretion granting Ivett Kerekes, her husband Andras Laszlo​ and their three sons residency on Friday.

Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi, who lodged the request on their behalf, confirmed the news.

“I’m really pleased that the family didn’t have to wait too long,” she said. “Ivett and her family do a lot in this community not just in terms of business but also the freelancers and schools they supported during the Covid lockdown.

“This is a great family to be able to support.”

The family, who moved to Aotearoa in April 2017, were told they did not meet the requirements of the entrepreneur residence visa in November because they shifted from their initial business plan to open a Hungarian restaurant, Anzil, and catering business PartyPerfect. They also sold dried meats at markets.

Kerekes told Stuff last week the decision took her breath away and initially thought it was sent to the wrong person.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Ivett Kerekes and her son Szilard Laszlo, 23, in their family business, Anzil.

Since then, more than 50,300 people signed a petition supporting the family’s case to stay.