Police swoop on Hamilton house in search for missing Auckland man John Mills

Police at the property on Yvonne St in Melville on Friday morning.

Police have swooped on a Hamilton home in their search for missing Auckland man John Mills.

The 52-year-old from Mt Roskill has not been seen since early June and his car was last seen in the Waikato region.

On Thursday evening police conducted a search warrant in Melville, a suburb on the city’s south-west.

A nearby resident said she saw a Yvonne St house cordoned off with a blue tent in front of it.

NZ POLICE/Supplied John Mills hasn’t been seen since June. His car was last spotted in Waikato.

On Friday morning the tent had been removed, but there was a police presence and police tape around the property.

Police said they continue to follow up multiple lines of enquiry in relation to Mills’ disappearance.

Last week police had blocked off Hamilton business Riverlea Motor Wreckers on Cambridge Rd.

Officers could be seen searching the business and also the banks of the nearby stream that runs behind the business.

A local said they had been conducting searches in the area for a number of weeks.

Police ask anyone with information which could assist to contact them on 105 and quote file number 220620/9565.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.