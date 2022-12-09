Upset at smoko room comments led to four years of legal action and $50,000 bill

A comment made in a smoko room led to four years of legal action and has cost a man $50,000. (file photo)

A man who went to court over remarks made by the wife of a former friend in a smoko room has not only been slammed by a judge, but now has to pay the woman $50,000.

The case involves Hawke’s Bay men Sean Husheer and Kevin Campbell, who had a mutual interest in aircraft and flying. They met in 2009 and became very good friends.

In 2012 Husheer bought a Cessna 185 in need of repair and the pair hatched a plan where Campbell, a very experienced pilot, would help restore the plane in return for the right to be able to fly it on occasion.

They spent hundreds of hours restoring the plane. Also helping in the restoration was Husheer’s wife Lizzie, and it was completed in January 2018.

READ MORE:

* Conman who published malicious comments about his former lawyers loses appeal against $84,000 order

* Analyse That: Judge dissects 'self-absorbed' Colin Craig after tortuous trial

* Australian couple cop $16,820 Facebook defamation bill



Relations soured in March 2018 when Campbell took the plane for a flight. He said he’d been given permission by Husheer to do so, but Husheer said he hadn’t.

SUPPLIED Cessna-185 ZK-DWW was at the centre of a defamation claim in Hastings. (File photo)

A few weeks later Lizzie Husheer was talking to people in the smoko room of an aeronautical engineering and maintenance company at the Hastings Aerodrome.

Campbell claimed she told staff at the company that he had “taken an aircraft without permission”.

He felt that Husheer had portrayed him as someone who was dishonest and disreputable and who had acted unlawfully.In early 2020 he launched a civil claim of defamation against her.

In September this year Husheer went to court to have the defamation claim struck out, claiming it was a cloak for Campbell’s real grievance, which was a purported contractual dispute with her husband.

Stuff The case revolved around comments made in the smoko room of an aeronautical engineering and maintenance company at the Hastings Aerodrome. (File photo)

Judge Russell Collins agreed with her and said Campbell’s defamation claim was so trivial it was an abuse of court process.

The Judge said if the parties couldn’t agree on how their legal costs were resolved, they should file memoranda.

Husheer, through her lawyer David O’Connor, filed for indemnity costs – this is the full amount she paid including fees, expenses, lawyer’s costs, disbursements etc. Usually indemnity costs are only awarded in civil cases where a party has acted frivolously or improperly in the conduct of the proceedings.

O’Connor said Lizzie was “put to significant cost and stress over several years to defend a defamation claim which should never have been brought”.

David White Judge Russell Collins threw Campbell’s claim out, saying it was “truly trivial”. (File photo)

He said Campbell believed Sean Husheer had wronged him and “instead of bringing a claim against him he went after his wife”.

“Indemnity costs is the only way to stop the plaintiff from achieving his goal of punishing the defendant otherwise she will be left with significant legal costs and the plaintiff will have achieved his goal and used the court process for an improper purpose,” O’Connor said.

Judge Collins agreed. “The claim was poorly thought out, should never have been commenced and was brought because the plaintiff did not pursue his real grievance, a claim in contract against the defendant’s husband.”

He agreed with O’Connor that this was one of those rare cases where indemnity costs were warranted, and he awarded in favour of Husheer for $50,470.63.