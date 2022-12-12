Taranaki retailers not so jolly as fewer shoppers dashing to get Christmas presents

Mette Kirchheiner, owner of Home Love & Mette K retail store, says Christmas shopping has been much quieter this year.

The cost of living crisis is hitting Taranaki retailers as shoppers tighten their purse strings this Christmas.

Last year Mette Kirchheiner, owner of Home Love & Mette K in Fitzroy, had a huge festive season bringing Christmas stock out of storage early as people shopped up large in fears of another Covid-19 lockdown looming over the holiday.

However, this year, she says they’ll be lucky to reach the same profit they did in 2021.

“It's getting better, but it's definitely slower than other years.

READ MORE:

* Some Taranaki businesses see early Chrismas rush, others still waiting

* Get your Christmas shopping sorted now in case of lockdown, say Taranaki retailers

* The promise of a sale entices you to spend more



“I think people are just worried about money, and we might still have a lot of customers, but you know, the average spend would be lower than usual.”

The popular purchases so far had been candles, mugs, and local food items.

They also had a Christmas pop-up store this year in the West End Precinct.

“But again, people love looking and thinking about maybe buying stuff.”

Retailers in South Taranaki were also experiencing a slower festive season this year.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Last year the store was overwhelmed with people shopping for Christmas, but Kirchheiner says they’d be lucky to reach that profit again this year.

Michelle Karalus, owner of Peta M Homeware & Gifts in Hāwera, said it had only started taking off this week.

The most popular items being purchased were Christmas decorations and tealight houses.

“A lot of men have been in which is earlier than usual for them, and buying bigger gifts too.

“It hasn’t been as busy as last year, which was exceptional, but has been busier than years before.”

For Maree Wiki at Flora and Co on Devon St West, due to selling living plants she’s expecting to get busy in the 10 days before the big day.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Maree Wiki is expecting to get busier closer to Christmas as buyers put off buying live plants until closer to the big day.

Currently, they’re selling a lot of teacher and work gifts as well as living Christmas trees.

“There’s definitely quieter foot traffic and spending is a little lower with people being more cautious with their spending, but we have a loyal customer base, so it isn’t affecting us too much.

“We continue to adapt.”

In contrast, at The Collaboration further up Devon St, items are flying out the door.

Co-owner Philippa Gray said they couldn’t complain, and they had been receiving huge community support.

The store features multiple stalls from local small business owners so there’s a little bit of everything.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Voxpops: is the current economic situation affecting your Xmas purchasing decisions?

“The gallery part of the business, the bigger ticket items, are a lot slower but around the country fine artists are struggling.

“People just have to get out there and support local because it’s tough for everyone, and it’s someone’s livelihood.”

New Plymouth District Council have put on two extra late shopping nights which around 60 retailers were taking part in to try and help boost spending for local businesses.

Retailers will stay open until 8pm on Friday, December 9 and 16 and on both nights Santa will be in the Huatoki Plaza for photos with kids while his elves do their best to both help and entertain shoppers, as well as hosting a story-time outside Puke Ariki Library.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Christmas decorations have gone up at Puke Ariki in New Plymouth.

Each night will also feature music and a pop-up karaoke station in Currie St and from December 7 a walk-through bauble will light up on Puke Ariki Landing.

Arun Chaudhari, chief executive of Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, said disposable income had decreased and people had to be smart with their spending.

“Things are definitely not as buoyant as they usually are.

“Next year will be worse as we see the effect of mortgage rates rising.”