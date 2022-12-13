A place to call home: Family to be reunited after more than three years

The Sadayappan family has not been together since 2019. All that will change on Sunday.

After three years and five months apart, Arumugam Sadayappan is not sure how he will react when he sees his family on Sunday.

One thing the Twizel chef, who is known as Aaron, does know, is he will become emotional when he picks his wife and two children up at the Christchurch Airport.

It has been a long wait to get to this point, with a struggle to find a house for the family only just resolved at the weekend.

On Monday morning Sadayappan said he had just had a video call with his family, and his children were keeping him busy, making a list of things they would like for Christmas.

READ MORE:

* November spending in South Canterbury up on pre-Covid levels, but economist warns challenges ahead

* Zero interest in Caroline Bay cafe proposal

* Big police presence in raid on gang-connected property in Timaru



“They are excited to see me within a week,’’ he said.

“I am counting down the days. It will be nice to see them in person,’’ he said.

Originally from India, the family moved to Twizel, from England, in 2016, where Sadayappan, who has been a chef for almost 20 years, took up a job at the Mackenzie Country Hotel, with his wife, Mercy, working as the breakfast food attendant, until 2019 when her daughter was born.

However, in September 2019, the family were required to vacate the rental property they were living in, so the owners could use it.

Supplied Aaron Sadayappan, right, and daughter Evangeline Christy Arumugam, 2, son Sam Milton Arumugam, 5, and wife Mercy Rajaiyan in Twizel before the family was separated in 2019.

With no suitable properties available in Twizel, Mercy and the children moved back to India, with the idea of coming back when a home came up, and residency was applied for.

“My parents hadn’t met my daughter [Evangeline] so it was a good way for them to meet her too,’’ Sadayappan said.

But then Covid-19 struck, just as the family were due to return to Twizel with prospects of an available house to move into

“It’s been three years, since I’ve seen them,’’ he said.

With the closure of the borders, the family’s residency applications were suspended, the hotel closed, and all staff lost their jobs.

When the hotel reopened in October 2020, Sadayappan’s sponsorship was reactivated, and since then has been desperately trying to get his family back to New Zealand.

He said while he had spoken to them every night, on the phone or via video calls, it would be nice to see them in person.

“My daughter was tiny when she left, now she is tall.

“When I see them I think I will get emotional, I don’t know how I will react.’’

His wife and children have been issued a six-month visitors visa, which the family hopes will give Immigration NZ more time to issue permanent residency.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view showing Twizel’s town centre. (File photo)

Sadayappan was desperately searching for a long-term rental, and was able to finally sign up for a home on Monday morning, after looking at several in the weekend, with the family able to move in on Christmas Eve.

His colleague Jacqui Palmer had also put a desperate plea on social media for accommodation, and said Sadayappan and his wife were “lovely people’’.

“It’s been so hard for Aaron being away from his family,’’ Palmer said.

“It’s just heartbreaking.’’