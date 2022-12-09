Coroner declines to replace counsel assisting March 15 coronial inquiry

Coroner Brigitte Windley was asked to consider an application to replace Alysha McClintock as counsel assisting the coronial inquiry into the Christchurch March 15 terror attack.

A coroner has dismissed an application by some families of victims of the Christchurch terror attack to replace a lawyer appointed as counsel to assist the coronial inquiry into the atrocity.

The families argued there was a possible conflict of interest, so the coroner decided to modify the counsel’s role to take their concerns into account.

Alysha McClintock had earlier been appointed by the Chief Coroner as counsel assisting the coronial inquiry into the events of March 15, 2019, when 51 people were killed and 40 people injured when a terrorist gunman opened fire at the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch.

Coroner Brigitte Windley has launched a coronial inquiry into the attack, with the first phase of the inquest hearing scheduled to take place from May 15 to June 9 at the Christchurch law courts.

Legal representatives of some of the victims’ whānau asked Coroner Windley to end McClintock’s retainer and replace her with someone else because she is a partner at Meredith Connell, a legal firm that has held the Crown solicitor warrant for Auckland since 1922.

The application for McClintock’s removal was based on the argument that she would be unable to be independent in assisting the coronial inquiry in relation to any issues related to the police, given that Crown solicitors work closely with and for police.

In her decision, Coroner Windley said the application in no way alleged any misconduct by McClintock.

She concluded that there was no basis that McClintock had knowledge of police operational matters relevant to the inquiry that would affect her independence and that a fair-minded and reasonably informed member of the public would not consider McClintock to be divided or have competing loyalties.

However, to ensure all interested parties, especially immediate family members of those who died, retained confidence in the integrity of the inquiry, she modified McClintock’s responsibilities.

McClintock will not be not cross-examining any police witness in the first phase of the inquest, and will not provide the coroner with any advice regarding the conduct of police.

“I do not want immediate families to fear that counsel assisting might be slower to criticise the police than another lawyer would.

“I have no doubt Ms McClintock would continue – as she has to date – to be appropriately critical of the police both over matters of disclosure and, to the extent the evidence ultimately warrants it, over their conduct as it relates to the issues for this inquiry,” the coroner said.

Aarif Rasheed, who represents several of the families, said in his submissions that the application was not simply the result of “trauma-induced concern or emotion”, but rather the “lived experience” of the families and their community.

He said the Muslim community had experienced being seen as a threat rather than a vulnerable group that needed protection – which included being monitored by state agencies – and that formed an obvious basis for mistrust that could not be disregarded.

“The primary concern is the integrity of this process and that the process has to be seen as fair.”