Dump diving reveals chucked-out food is almost 40% of Waipā's kerbside rubbish

Meat – much of it unopened – was found in rubbish bins when council’s waste minimisation advisor Sally Fraser, left, and Bethany Rolston trawled through.

Gross, smelly and “interesting” organic and food waste makes up about half of Waipā District’s rubbish.

It was uncovered when the council’s waste minimisation advisor Sally Fraser, and other council employees, hijacked the rubbish and recycling bins before council trucks got to them – part of the current waste management policy.

“It is pretty gross and smelly, but also interesting,” Fraser said. “This is where we got the data and realised 50% of the rubbish that is being put out on the sides of the road is organic, and 36% of it is food.”

“We don't want our community to be wasting money on food, and they clearly are.

“Times are tight and fresh fruit and veges are ridiculously expensive, and we will still always be working on education to reduce the waste at the outset.”

The hunt through the bins revealed organic waste (food, green garden, kitty litter, hair, etc) made up 50.2% of the rubbish, followed by nappies and sanitary waste at 12.3%, 12% recyclable, 11.4% non-recyclable plastic, and other waste.

There are better things to do with food waste than dump it in landfills, Fraser said, and a kerbside collection service is an option that the council will consult on in 2023.

There will be a range of proposals to leverage government incentives to minimise waste.

The plan will be reviewed every six years for council to continue receiving the government’s waste levy –worth close to $400,000 this financial year and climbing, which funds most of Waipā’s waste minimisation activities.

The new plan would propose two big changes – a complete rethink of rubbish collection plus concrete moves to introduce a kerbside food waste service, which the council would consult on in 2023.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Kerbside collection of food scraps is on the cards for Waipā, with consultation planned in 2023 (file photo).

“Lots of places around New Zealand are doing it – Hamilton, New Plymouth, Auckland will be rolling it in February, etc,” Fraser said.

“It will be a huge win for Waipā if we can provide everyone with the green food waste bins that they put out each week and divert the food scraps they have through to be composted or put through anaerobic digestion.”

When organic waste, such as food and garden scraps, breaks down in a landfill in the absence of oxygen, it creates leachate, carbon dioxide and methane, which makes up about half the gas released.

Over short timeframes, methane is a more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide – each molecule traps about 26 times more heat, averaged out over the course of a century, than each molecule of carbon dioxide, although methane also disappears from the atmosphere much more quickly than carbon dioxide.

Ministry of Environment noted 9% of New Zealand's biogenic methane emissions and four per cent of the total greenhouse gas emissions are from food and organic waste.

And Fraser said it wouldn’t be possible to separate organic waste from rubbish before it enters the landfill.

“If you think about how a rubbish bag would be after it had been put out for a week and say the percentage of food is not coming in one bag, it is a little bit of food here along with nappies, plastics, etc, and there is no way you can sort that at the end.

“Also, it is not the job for the landfill. Their job is to provide safe containment of rubbish.

“It is much easier to deal with waste that is separated at households or businesses, not after it has been in a truck with 2000 other bags of household waste.”