No conviction for mixed martial arts fighter who fought back outside party

A mixed martial arts fighter who knocked out a man whothrew a punch at him outside a Wellington party has been discharged without conviction.

James Craughwell, 28, an apprentice builder and mixed martial arts fighter, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in the suburb of Miramar on September 26, 2021.

In the Wellington District Court in December, Judge Peter Hobbs gave Craughwell the discharge without a conviction he had asked for but refused to suppress his name.

The court was told the charge had already had an impact on his sporting career.

The judge said it was incongruous that a sport promoting violence would be concerned about a conviction for assault.

But defence lawyer Lucie Scott said Craughwell was “semi-professional”, it was a discipline and promoters wanted to know about any convictions. He had pulled out of events while the charges were pending, she said.

A police summary said Craughwell and the victim had been at a relatively small party in Miramar. About 3.30am on the driveway, the victim walked towards Craughwell and threw a punch at him. Craughwell hit back, knocking the man unconscious, and he fell to the ground.

The victim’s nose was broken, his eye socket fractured, and he had a cut above his eye that left a scar and nerve damage.

Police accepted Craughwell acted in self-defence, but with excessive force. Sergeant Michael Stonyer said at 28, Craughwell was in the twilight of a localised sporting career.

A published ranking of Australia and New Zealand professional mixed martial arts heavyweight fighters lists Craughwell as 24th out of 25.

The judge said the injuries had a significant impact on the victim along with the emotional and financial cost.

The victim did not want the compensation or restorative justice meeting that Craughwell offered.

In granting the discharge without conviction, the judge said he was satisfied Craughwell’s building career prospects would be negatively affected out of all proportion to the seriousness of the offending. If it had been an unprovoked assault Craughwell would not have been discharged without conviction, he said.

The judge did not accept a conviction would affect Craughwell’s sporting prospects.

Craughwell had taken counselling, and done community work at the gym where he trained.

The counselling and community work were probably what would have been imposed if he had been convicted and sentenced, the judge said.

Both Craughwell and the victim had supporters in court and the judge said there was a considerable rift between the two groups as a result of what had happened.

Some comments on social media about the assault had clearly been inaccurate, the judge said.

He refused to suppress Craughwell’s name but made an interim order to while an appeal was considered. Stuff has confirmed no appeal was filed.