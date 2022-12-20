Beware of sand this summer – it's more dangerous than you think

Make sure you warm up before you take to the sand, because soft footing and uneven surfaces can often lead to injuries. (File photo)

While quicksand may not be the lurking threat old television shows would have you believe, good old beach sand is causing Kiwis a lot of grief every summer.

According to ACC figures, there have been an average of almost 1400 claims each year for sand-related injuries during summer holidays over the past decade.

These injuries come at a cost of more than $1 million a year.

While it’s something we often associate with hot summer beaches, sand burns on the feet didn’t feature highly on the list of beach injuries.

“That pops up a little bit, but nowhere near as often as sprains and strains,” ACC injury prevention lead ‘Have a Hmmm’ programme James Whitaker​ said.

Nationwide, almost half of sandy mishaps were soft-tissue injuries.

Whitaker said research showed 90% of all injuries were predictable and therefore preventable, and sand-related injuries were no different.

Injuries could really interrupt plans for the summer.

“It can also cause a huge range of flow on effects for our friends, families and workmates.”

There were big peaks in ACC claims over summer with people getting injured while swimming, surfing, cycling, mountain biking, running and tramping.

“People are also getting injured on the sand as well on New Zealand’s beautiful beaches.”

ACC injury prevention manager James Whitaker says people need to "have a hmmm" before embarking on potentially risky activities.

ACC analysed its database looking for injuries featuring the keyword “sand”, and the total cost of those injuries amounted to $1.4 million last year.

Whitaker’s best advice was to “ease into it”.

Of the 1433 new sand-related claims over the December 30 to January 31 summer holiday period last year, 322 were related to running and walking on sand.

Almost 300 were some other sport or recreation on a sandy surface, while just 20 involved “children playing”.

“It’s awesome that people get out there and flock to the beaches, but if we all take a brief moment and think about the risks that might pop up when we’re there, then do things the smart way, and keep doing the things we love in the outdoors all summer long,” Whitaker said.

Having fun in the sand is a natural part of the Kiwi summer.

Running around in the sand could often lead to increased muscle and ligament fatigue because of the uneven and unstable surface.

“Especially if we’re not used it. If you want to avoid that and you are into running, instead of going too hard out, too soon, ease into it and gradually get yourself used to the running on uneven surfaces.

“That will go a long way to preventing injuries.”

Whitaker said while ACC loved that Kiwis went to the beach over the summer, it was worth thinking about the associated risks to reduce the chance of injury.

“Avoid overdoing it, because a lot of injuries happen when we are tired and not concentrating.”