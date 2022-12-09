Ardern agrees to meet Groundswell NZ leaders after long stand-off

Groundswell leaders Bryce McKenzie, left, and Laurie Paterson will be having a face-to-face with the Prime Minister in Wellington on Thursday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet with the leaders of Groundswell NZ next week, a year after saying she would not meet with them.

Leaders Bryce McKenzie and Laurie Paterson confirmed on Friday that they had received an email from the Prime Minister’s office and would meet with her in Wellington on Thursday.

“We think it was the 100,000 signatures,’’ McKenzie said, in reference to the group’s petition calling on the Government to stop its emissions tax on agriculture.

The pair would meet with Ardern for half an hour, with no other industry bodies present.

”I’ll be asking her why she is penalising the most efficient food producers in the world,’’ McKenzie said.

Paterson said he would raise the issue that food production lost in New Zealand because of the emissions tax would be picked up by other, less efficient countries.

”Why is she willing to risk the backbone of the New Zealand economy?’’ he asked.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Groundswell NZ co-leader Bryce McKenzie airs criticism about the Government over the proposed tax on agricultural emissions.

A total of 102,724 signatures were collected by the group after the Government released its draft agricultural emissions pricing proposal, He Waka Eke Noa, which would tax farmers for the emissions created on their farms.

Groundswell NZ delivered the petition by tractor to Parliament last month, where it was received by Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri and Deputy Leader of the House Kieran McAnulty.

Groundswell had previously requested to meet with the Prime Minister on several occasions but had been snubbed by her.