Drink drivers caught 'well over the limit' before midday on a Thursday

Police were checking drivers across the Bay of Plenty and promise more to come as we head towards the Christmas season.

Police checkpoints across the Bay of Plenty caught two drunk drivers in Ōpōtiki, both before midday and both “well over the limit”.

However, police said the majority of drivers were doing “all the right things” at the Thursday checkpoint, amid warnings that police will be out in force over the Christmas period.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager, Inspector Brent Crowe, said all four areas – Western Bay of Plenty, Eastern Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Rotorua – took part in the operation.

"It was clear people appreciated our staff being out there ensuring everyone’s safety on the roads and it was great to get the support and positive feedback from the community," he said.

"The majority of motorists were doing all the right things – wearing their seatbelt, not driving while impaired, not using cellphones when driving, and driving to the conditions and speed limits.

"Unfortunately, there were still some who were putting themselves and others a risk.

“Two drivers were apprehended in Ōpōtiki before midday, both returning alcohol results well over the limit."

Crowe said in the lead up to Christmas and over the summer period drivers can expect to see police carrying out similar operations.

"The more we can be out there influencing behaviours like wearing seatbelts, not speeding, driving free of distraction and not driving while impaired, the safer we all are."

Police's advice to anyone who is in any doubt about whether they’re safe or legal to drive is simple – don’t do it.

Police will have a presence on roads across the country right throughout the summer, to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.