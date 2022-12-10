Fleeing driver shoots at police in Hamilton

Police responded to an incident on Hamilton's Oxford St Friday night.

A fleeing driver fired at police in Hamilton on Friday night.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident, at around 9.20pm in Fairfield, when a vehicle failed to remain stopped for police and fled the scene.

“Police enquiries are continuing this morning following a fleeing driver incident in Hamilton last night where a shot was fired,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said they attempted to stop a vehicle travelling on Heaphy Terrace, Fairfield.

READ MORE:

* Shots fired at police by fleeing robbers in Auckland

* Crash as motorists try to avoid fleeing red light runner in Hamilton

* Car loaded with cannabis and stolen property crashes outside Hamilton mosque



The vehicle failed to stop and turned into Oxford St, and was followed by police.

“The vehicle then allegedly took evasive action and a shot was reported to have been fired from the vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

A scene examination is underway on Oxford St and police said they are following “positive lines of enquiry”.

They also said officers have been authorised to carry firearms in the district while the search for suspects continues.

An Oxford St resident said the road had been closed between Oxford and Walter streets “following what sounded like gunfire from a car driving towards the end of Oxford St”.

They also said they saw “a motorcycle and another vehicle in close pursuit”.