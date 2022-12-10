'November Rain' on the way for Auckland and most of the country

Rain is on the way for most of the country, except for Canterbury.

Guns n’ Roses fans in Auckland may get December hail and thunderstorms to go with their November Rain on Saturday, according to the MetService forecast.

Showers are on the way, especially Saturday afternoon and evening, and MetService said “some could be heavy with hail and possible thunderstorms”.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owens said almost the entire country will see “a pretty wet day today”.

“The place to be today if you want good weather is Canterbury,” she said.

Owens said warm moist air from the north would also create the potential for “quite a few thunderstorms today”.

MetService has three heavy rain watches in place across west and central North Island, and the lower South Island.

The South Island forecast is for areas of low cloud and fog in the morning, followed by showers around midday, “some possibly heavy with thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, especially in the south and east”.

Gisborne can look ahead to high cloud and showers, while showers becoming isolated is the forecast for Buller, Nelson and Marlborough.

The umbrellas will be coming out across Westland and Fiordland too, with heavy showers and possible thunderstorms forecast, while Chatham Islanders can also expect showers, heavy rain Saturday evening and possible thunderstorms.

ROSS GIBLIN/Dominion Post Guns N' Roses' longtime production manager Dale Skjerseth prepared for a rainy show in when the band last played in Wellington in 2019.

Only Canterbury looks set to buck the trend with a mainly fine forecast, but with one or two afternoon or evening showers south of Timaru.

The wet weather looks set to remain into next week too, according to Metservice’s extended forecast, with occasional rain, cloud and isolated showers across the North Island on Sunday south of Taranaki to Wairarapa.

The South Island can expect rain and thunderstorms for Buller and Westland. Showers developing elsewhere, with thunderstorms and hail possible inland, isolated showers north of Ashburton.

Next week looks set to start mostly cloudy with showers northwest of Te Kuiti to Napier, partly cloudy with possible showers across the rest of the North Island, while the South Island can expect partly cloudy weather, and isolated showers.

Gun n’Roses are playing in Auckland on Saturday night, as is Jack Johnson – at Western Springs. In Christchurch, Six60 are playing.