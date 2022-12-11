$1.7m of party drug MDMA down the toilet
Party drug MDMA – essentially ecstasy –is on the rise in New Zealand but an “unusual” spike came after someone seemingly flushed about $1.7 million of the party drug down a central Auckland toilet.
When Customs intercepted 5 kilograms of the drug at the border in 2017 it was given a street value of $2.1m, giving the amount down the central Auckland wastewater system – about 4kg – an estimated value of $1.7m.
An August police briefing to Police Minister Chris Hipkins, released under the Official Information Act, shows that wastewater testing was done in May – covering 33 sites nationally and 66% of the population – when a spike in MDMA was found.
This was the highest amount since testing began in November 2018 with a proviso.
“In an unusual occurrence, a large proportion of MDMA detected at the central Auckland site (approximately 4kgs) was likely the result of a dumping event where product had entered the sewer network without being consumed.”
The spike was detected in May.
It was deemed as being dumped prior to being used because there was no following increase in metabolite, a by-product of using MDMA.