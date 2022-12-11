$1.7m of party drug MDMA down the toilet

Kiwis are paying through the nose for party drugs in New Zealand. (video first published in May 2018)

Party drug MDMA – essentially ecstasy –is on the rise in New Zealand but an “unusual” spike came after someone seemingly flushed about $1.7 million of the party drug down a central Auckland toilet.

When Customs intercepted 5 kilograms of the drug at the border in 2017 it was given a street value of $2.1m, giving the amount down the central Auckland wastewater system – about 4kg – an estimated value of $1.7m.

An August police briefing to Police Minister Chris Hipkins, released under the Official Information Act, shows that wastewater testing was done in May – covering 33 sites nationally and 66% of the population – when a spike in MDMA was found.

This was the highest amount since testing began in November 2018 with a proviso.

“In an unusual occurrence, a large proportion of MDMA detected at the central Auckland site (approximately 4kgs) was likely the result of a dumping event where product had entered the sewer network without being consumed.”

123rf A May spike in MDMA detected in Auckland's wastewater came after about $1.7m of the party drug was seemingly flushed.

The spike was detected in May.

It was deemed as being dumped prior to being used because there was no following increase in metabolite, a by-product of using MDMA.