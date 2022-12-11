Taupiri Taco Bell door smashed as police investigate burglary

Police attend reports of a burglary at a commercial premise on Gordonton Road on Sunday morning.

Taco Bell in Taupiri remained closed and taped most of Sunday.

Pictures shared with Stuff show one side of the front glass door completely smashed. The restaurant was sealed with police cordons.

A police spokesperson confirmed police attendance at a commercial premise on Gordonton Road at around 7am to reports of a burglary that appeared to have occurred a few hours earlier.

Staff at Taco Bell Taupiri declined to comment on the incident .

Police said they were following positive lines of enquiry.