Townhouse builder uses prospect of social housing to pressure homeowners into selling

Bampton St properties bought by Wolfbrook have been neglected since the owners moved out.

An aggressive buyer for townhouse developer Wolfbrook Residential has been accused of using the threat of social housing to pressure property owners to sell.

Stuff used the example of Bampton St in the Christchurch suburb of Dallington to show what happened when developers started buying up sections in a suburban street.

It showed a domino effect as householders sold, partly due to over-the-odds prices, but also the prospect of living next to large two-storey housing complexes.

Some residents of Bampton St and nearby New Brighton Rd, who did not want to move and were holding out for a better price, were approached around June by Wolfbrook buyer Wendy Coster, who was described as being aggressive, and were told the townhouse developments next to their properties would be social housing.

Since the story on Saturday, an email in July from Coster to the owner of a property which Wolfbrook wanted to buy in Stackhouse Ave, Bishopdale, has emerged.

The homeowner lived next to two properties already secured by Wolfbrook and was not happy with the price offered by Coster for her property.

CHRIS SKELTON Developers have bought up properties on Bampton St and New Brighton Rd in Christchurch. Neighbours say the street now looks derelict.

The email, seen by Stuff, said: “Unfortunately, that your price is to (sic) high and we are not there.

“The apartments we are building next to you, are at this stage going to be two-storey, which will be tenanted to Kainga Ora (sic) – transitional (which help people into homes from other services) and owned by investors.

“At this stage, we will withdraw our interest.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Multi-unit townhouse developments such as this Wolfbrook Development in Spreydon have spread across Christchurch.

An adviser to the email’s recipient said Wolfbrook had approached other owners and warned them that “social housing is coming and inferring that this will have a negative impact on the neighbourhood and, reading between the lines, will have a negative impact on property values in the street”.

“I wonder how Kāinga Ora would feel knowing their clients are being used as a weapon to get people to sell their property at a discounted price?” he said.

Neither Coster nor Wolfbrook would comment on the allegations of pressure buying on Monday.

According to its website, the company prides itself on its “proactive and collaborative approach to all aspects of our developments”.

“Not only do we consider ourselves a talented bunch, but we’re actually really nice people too.”

Kāinga Ora regional director Liz Krause said the organisation sometimes bought completed homes from private developers and this year had discussions with Wolfbrook about delivering new homes in Bampton St and Stackhouse Ave.

“However, we are not currently progressing either of those opportunities. We have not agreed, nor will we soon agree, to buy Wolfbrook-built townhouses in either Stackhouse Ave or Bampton St.

“I was disappointed to read about the reported nature of the discussions that Wolfbrook was having with residents in Stackhouse Ave and Bampton St.

“It is not how we do things at Kāinga Ora and it is not how we would expect any potential development partner to behave.”

Wolfbrook was building four new homes for Kāinga Ora in Christchurch which would be owned by Kāinga Ora.

Supplied Steve Brooks, director of Wolfbrook Residential property development company.

The organisation also had supply contracts with Wolfbrook for the construction of homes in Auckland and Tauranga.

Wolfbrook Residential, registered in 2018, has two directors – Steven Cavell Brooks and James Owen Cooney.

Brooks’ former company, payday lender Moola, went into liquidation after its parent company, NZ Fintech Group, was placed into receivership last week.

Brooks was director of Moola between 11 March 2016 and 20 May 2020.

Moola was censured by the Commerce Commission in October last year when the commission said it had failed to behave as a responsible lender.

The commission investigated 50​ loans Moola made between June 2015 and November 2017​ and said it had failed to check why people were borrowing money and whether they could really afford repayments.

Moola also failed to meet responsible lending standards when it advertised further loans direct to borrowers, the commission found.

In March last year, Moola paid $2.8 million to current and former borrowers after it acknowledged it charged unreasonable credit and default fees.

Wolfbrook was also in trouble with the Financial Markets Authority FMA last month.

Developers like Wolfbrook need capital to keep buying land for future projects and raise funds in the market.

The opportunities are only open to approved wholesale investors but the FMA found the accreditation certificates supplied by the “wholesale” investors were not confirmed by financial advisers, accountants or lawyers as required.

In some case Wolfbrook, and Williams Corp, solicited money without ensuring the confirmed certificates related to the required grounds.