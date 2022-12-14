Anti-vax lawyer Sue Grey set to face charges at disciplinary tribunal

Sue Grey has been outspoken about the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

Prominent lawyer Sue Grey​, who has campaigned against the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out and mask mandate, is set to face charges in front of a disciplinary tribunal overseeing her profession.

Stuff understands charges stemming from a number of complaints are soon to be filed with the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal​.

The tribunal oversees the conduct of lawyers and has the power to reprimand, fine, suspend or strike off lawyers if it finds against them.

Grey most recently made headlines as the lawyer acting on behalf of the parents fighting not to have doctors use blood from those vaccinated against Covid-19 in the treatment of their infant boy.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Nelson Standards Committee into her conduct, following a number of complaints made against the lawyer.

An email from someone involved with the case, seen by Stuff, showed the standards committee had referred the matter to the tribunal.

David White stuff.co.nz Supporters of a family whose baby son is the subject of a medical court order outside Auckland Hospital while the boy has heart surgery.

However, Grey then pursued a review of that decision.

“The review was recently determined and charges can now be filed with the Tribunal,” the email said.

Glenn Jeffrey​, one of the complainants in the case, filed his complaint after a number of now-deleted Facebook posts by Grey regarding the death of a year 13 schoolgirl at St Mary’s College in Auckland last year.

In the posts, Grey suggested the schoolgirl’s death was related to the Covid-19 vaccine, which Jeffrey said was irresponsible.

“I’m hoping to achieve a realisation [from Grey] that there are consequences for your words and actions on social media,” Jeffrey said.

STUFF The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work? (Video first published October 2021)

It’s understood Jeffrey’s initial complaint was dismissed as the committee instead opted for a wider investigation into Grey’s conduct.

The NZ Law Society was unable to confirm or deny whether the charges were to be laid as it was hamstrung by the legislation governing the matter, Frazer Barton said.

Unrelated to the tribunal investigation, Grey was on Tuesday taken into custody after 'disrupting the court' during a hearing at Nelson District Court.

According to posts on Facebook, the lawyer was attempting to speak at the hearing of Kelvin McKenney, also known as Nganga, when Judge Tony Zohrab ruled she was wilfully disrupting the court and placed her in custody.

Grey did not respond to a request for comment regarding the matter set to be sent to the tribunal.