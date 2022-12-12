'A man of unfailing courtesy': Chief Justice pays tribute to High Court judge

A respected King’s Counsel who became a High Court judge worked selflessly for a just outcome in both capacities, the country’s Chief Justice says in a tribute following his death.

The Honourable John Gerard Fogarty died on Saturday, aged 75.

Fogarty was appointed as a High Court judge in 2003, sitting in Christchurch and becoming the city’s civil list judge in 2013.

He was also a member of the criminal and civil division of the Court of Appeal between 2007 and 2015. From 2014, he sat at the Auckland High Court and retired from the bench in 2017.

“He was a man of unfailing courtesy ... he was also a kind, humble and elegant man – elegant in his style, in his thinking and in his writing,” Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann said in a statement on Monday.

Fogarty graduated from the University of Canterbury in 1971 before studying at the University of Toronto and graduating in 1974.

He joined Weston Ward & Lascelles, becoming a partner in 1978. He went to practice as barrister sole in 1985 and was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1990.

“On behalf of the New Zealand judiciary I acknowledge the Hon John Fogarty KC’s service to the judiciary and extend my deepest sympathy to his family,” the Chief Justice said.

“John brought to the bench a broad and deep knowledge of the law. As a lawyer, and then as a judge, he worked selflessly for a just outcome.”

Kevin Stent Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann says The Honourable John Fogarty’s colleagues on the bench remember his courtesy to them, to counsel, and to litigants. (File photo).

Fogarty was an advisor to the Deaf Sports Federation of New Zealand for years and was part of the organising committee for the 15th World Games for the Deaf, held in Christchurch in 1989.

He is survived by his wife Nan, his three children, Peter, Bridget and Francesca, and his six grandchildren.

He would be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues in the judiciary and in the profession, Winkelmann said.