'Reckless' Taranaki farmer appeals to High Court against hefty $95k fine

Taranaki farmer Colin Boyd is seeking to have his sentence reviewed by the High Court. (File Photo)

A Taranaki farmer on the receiving end of the highest fine given out to an individual in the region for environmental offending is appealing against the $95,000 sum.

In October, Colin Boyd, who farms in Inglewood, was fined $95,750 for offences he committed under the Resource Management Act in October 2019, when he performed unconsented earthworks on his property.

Sentencing Judge Melinda Dickey described Boyd as “highly reckless” in his approach to earthworks on his land, actions which caused “significant, cumulative and long-lasting” damage.

Along with the large fine, Boyd was ordered to fix the damage, at his cost.

In the High Court at New Plymouth on Tuesday, Justice Christine Grice heard submissions from Boyd’s lawyer Patrick Mooney, who presented a series of photographs to support the appeal.

Taranaki Regional Council An aerial view of the illegal earthworks which landed Taranaki farmer Colin Boyd in court.

Mooney said one of the key issues of the case was the impact outlined in Judge Dickey’s judgement about how much environment was effected.

He argued earlier earthworks had an impact on the illegal digging Boyd was prosecuted for, so the overall effect of the offending was not as great as Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) had made out in its evidence.

Judge Dickey’s ruling explained how Boyd’s illegal earthmoving reclaimed a 278-metre section of the Mangatengehu Stream, removing riparian vegetation and a drained part of the waterway.

The damage was discovered in October 2019 by TRC staff, when they responded to a complaint about discolouration of the stream down from Boyd’s property.

Mooney said the diversion created by the earthworks was full of groundwater, rather than being a stream “in a traditional sense” and as such, there was no aquatic life present.

He did not dispute that there had been an environmental impact as a result of Boyd’s offending, but not on stream life.

As such, Mooney argued the starting point of the fine should have been $40,000, rather than the $75,000 figure set by Judge Dickey.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A High Court judge will take a second look at the sentence handed down to a Taranaki farmer for illegal earthworks. (File photo)

TRC lawyer Karenza de Silva said Judge Dickey had carefully addressed the issues Mooney raised in his appeal submissions, when she ruled against Boyd at a previous disputed facts hearing.

She said the judge was very experienced, and had the benefit of hearing all the evidence in the case, before she reached her decision.

In her submissions, de Silva said a TRC witness had only considered the impacts of the offending earthworks and the issue turned on at what point groundwater becomes surface water, and therefore able to sustain life.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Grice reserved her decision.

Boyd is no stranger to the court, where he had been dealt with for similar offending.

In 2013, an enforcement order was granted against him to remediate illegal earthworks on his farm, for which he copped a conviction and a $60,000 fine.

Between 2009 and 2019, 17 abatement notices were issued against Boyd, along with six infringement notices.