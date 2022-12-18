A stroke paralysed conductor Hamish McKeich - but the music didn't stop playing

Hamish McKeich was in the prime of his career when he suddenly collapsed and lost feeling in the right half of his body.

The video above tells the full story of Hamish McKeich, the conductor who can only use one arm.

A New Zealander has a stroke every 55 minutes. When it happened to classical conductor Hamish McKeich it robbed him of the one thing he needs to perform. Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor tell his story.

His father Ross, and grandfather, both died aged 53. Hamish McKeich sailed past that milestone. He celebrated his 54th birthday, at the height of his career: principal conductor in residence of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, with an impressive international reputation.

Then, shortly after leaving the stage guiding a performance of Stravinsky’s Soldier's Tale, he collapsed, struck by the country’s silent killer.

McKeich had a brain haemorrhage, a blood vessel inside the skull burst, and bled into the brain. (It is the less common form of stroke - the alternative, an ischaemic stroke is where a blockage cuts blood supply to the brain.)

He found himself lying on the floor of a central Auckland hotel last June.

“I just sort of fell over. And I noticed that my right side wasn’t working.”

He knew something was wrong - but he couldn't enunciate the problem.

The stress of the job, with its endless travel and adrenaline climaxes had taken a toll. Previously diagnosed with high blood pressure, McKeich was lax in taking his medication.

“I should have gone to a doctor to get myself tested, get the finger up the bum and all those things that you don't really do when you have a day off.”

“It’s what we define as a life-threatening situation,” his doctor Manjula Ricciardi says.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Hamish McKeich is the principal conductor in residence at the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, as well as chief conductor of the contemporary ensembles Stroma and 175 East.

McKeich survived, because he was rushed to hospital, but his blood pressure was still dangerously high, and he had trouble swallowing, which put him at risk from pneumonia.

His brain was “scrambled’’.

“I couldn't remember the passwords to the phone or my laptop or anything.” After a week, he was stable, and airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

The news began to filter around the orchestra, by then on tour in KeriKeri.

“We knew it was bad,” principal flute Bridget Douglas says.

“I just burst into tears when I heard. He’s in his prime, in his conducting prime, and it just came out of the blue for everyone.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff McKeich suffered a devastating brain bleed after a performance in Auckland in June 2021.

The ‘rock n’ roll’ star who loves beer

McKeich defies the stuffy, elitist stereotype of the ‘male maestro’. When he is in front of the pit, you can’t take your eyes off him. He is the moving embodiment of the music: every note, and beat flows through him.

There is something very rock n’ roll about the classical conductor.

His shaggy hair flies as the music crescendos. His maturing movie star looks, colourful shirts, and pencil moustache betray the cliché of stiffly tuxedoed figure, imperiously poised above the orchestra.

His other passion is craft beer - and with Garage Project he created his own brew by submerging a speaker with a specially curated playlist (classical and death metal) into the vat.

McKeich’s tenure has seen the NZSO include contemporary music alongside the traditional repertoire, with collaborations with Shapeshifter and The Phoenix Foundation.

Iain McGregor/Stuff McKeich defies traditional stereotypes of a classical conductor.

Transforming venues with his energy, he has brought the scores of Star Wars, Mission Impossible, Hitchcock's Psycho and Pirates of the Caribbean to life, and worked with the Violent Femmes and Bret McKenzie and Kermit the Frog.

“He has a real twinkle in his eye, and he loves a good laugh,” Douglas says.

“He’s one of the ones who is up the latest, parties the hardest.”

His sociable nature is his secret sauce, she says.

“He's a wonderful people-person. That translates really well to understanding how to approach a large body of musicians, which can be quite an intimidating bunch. And get the best out of us.”

A conductor keeps the orchestra in time and together. But it is so much more than beating a pattern - conductors are placing their own stamp on a composition, noiselessly interpreting it for both orchestra and audience.

As well as a deep love for and knowledge of the music and instruments, they bring psychology, body language, and a sensitivity to how artists think.

When McKeich ascends the podium, lifting his eyes and hands, a conversation begins with the musicians.

“Hamish knows just what to say, and the rest, he does it with his body language,” Douglas says.

“The raise of an eyebrow, a shoulder movement. Those very subtle, physical movements communicate an awful lot to the players.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Manjula Ricciardi is a stroke physician with an interest in neuro-rehabilitation.

How do you come back from that?

How then could the conductor continue with momentum and flair in the only career he has ever known? Music was always part of his life: his mother played piano and his father taught oboe, and played in the Christchurch symphony orchestra.

At nine, obsessed with Strauss' Alpine Symphony, he longed to take up the bassoon, but his hands were too small, so he learned the oboe “for three poor years”.

Once unleashed on the bassoon, he “couldn’t stop”.

Cricket, football and even Dungeons and Dragons fell by the wayside when they clashed with orchestra practice, and he says he “failed miserably” at everything but music.

“At 16, it was all I ever thought about, really.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff “He has a real twinkle in his eye, and he loves a good laugh,” says friend and principal flute Bridget Douglas.

McKeich left Burnside High School in Christchurch and enroled at Wellington Polytechnic to study bassoon. At aged 19 he joined the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and went on to play with orchestras in the UK and Holland, eventually returning to New Zealand.

But eventually, it became just another job, a grind.

“I lost interest, fast. I thought: I just don't want to play the bassoon for the rest of my life.

“I wanted more than that.”

He’d also fallen in love with the entire orchestral repertoire.

“I wanted to influence that more. The only way to do that is conducting.”

Stuff Bridget Douglas and McKeich have been friends since he joined the orchestra as a bassoonist.

It was a slow burn: McKeich took 15 years to study the craft, also dabbling in the violin to better understand the string section.

He studied under the legendary Russian maestro Ilya Musin - who has taught the art to the world's greatest conductors and defined conducting in the last century.

“[He] said: Imagine you don't speak any language that the orchestra speaks. Show everything with your hands: short, fast, whatever expression.

“It's not just about having a baton beating time. You know, any idiot can do that.

“It’s massively physical and intrinsically different from person to person: how you hold yourself, how you move. It's an amazing art form - orchestras sound different with different conductors.

“Someone once said that it’s the first physical evidence of ESP.”

Musin encouraged him to practice with his right, dominant hand - which he moved through the air to mark out the beats in a bar of music - held behind his back.

As his left hand grew more expressive, McKeich ditched the baton. It may just have saved his career.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Hamish McKeich returned to work six months after his stroke.

As he lay in hospital, his ‘brain fog’ began to clear. But he was still experiencing partial paralysis on his right side.

“From the first day I met him, he said: Doctor, can I go back conducting?” Ricciardi said. “I didn't say to him: Look, you can't conduct. I said: Look, we'll wait and see.”

Slowly, McKeich began to listen to music again. “I didn’t go out of my way to hear it. But when I heard it, I was like: oh, that’s what I do. As my brain was slowly trying to wake up, that was very good to hear.”

Be kind (to your own brain)

The days turned into several weeks in hospital, with McKeich resolutely focused on his physical and speech rehabilitation. “For a long period of time, we didn't really know,” Douglas says.

“Although when … I was able to see him at the hospital for the first time I just … I thought: this is going to be alright. He’s so bloody determined, and he loves the music so much that I could see that he was going to make it happen one way or the other.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff As McKeich focused on his recovery, music stopped depression setting in.

Music prevented depression setting in - often a complication in stroke patients, Ricciardi says.

“It gave him joy, and gave him hope that he could be back conducting.”

He also relied on the love and support of wife Rowan, and daughter Freya, now 16.

Once home, McKeich began studying methods to rewire his brain, like mirror therapy - using a reflective box to trick the brain into believing the affected arm is moving - and a kind of meditation that uses sounds.

He began to “be kind” to his brain, eating healthy foods like avocados and salmon, and drinking less alcohol.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A mirror box helps activate nerve cells in the brain by performing or watching a movement occur. The visual ‘feedback’ sparks a rewiring process called neuroplasticity.

Worldwide, other performers were trying to adapt to new ways of working in a pandemic.

McKeich refuses to dwell on the negative: “There were people worse off than me. And so, you just go on with your life. I thought: well, I've got one hand. I got all my brain back. So, you know, I'm very lucky.”

After six months, although his body was weak, he tentatively returned to conducting a recording session. “It was fine. I've now got to incorporate the beat with the left [hand]. But with a good orchestra, they don't need someone to beat all the time: they’ve got the music and good rhythm, obviously, you're there for the difficult parts, and then you can back off.

“The biggest problem I have is turning the page because I've only got one hand and so things need more preparation in that way.”

Now, he scrunches the page of a score before each performance and anticipates each turn, executing it with a fleeting motion down. It is imperceptible.

Iain McGregor/Stuff McKeich is beloved by both audiences and musicians.

A new stage of recovery has brought spasticity - where the muscles become very strong and stiff.

“It's annoying. Come on, give me a limp limb, and I'll deal with it.” Ricciardi eases the tightness with three-monthly injections of botox into his arm.

He walks with a stick - including scaling the dozens of uneven, concrete steps to his Wellington home - and around the block to his favourite local pub.

“I miss walking around. I might not get everything back. But at least it'll be faster than now.”

McKeich’s physical movements might be laboured, as he struggles with everyday tasks. But at the podium, any trace of impairment vanishes, as he ranges from quick, tidy gestures and a mere glance, to large, open sweeps.

Iain McGregor/Stuff “It’s no real time to wallow. It really is finite - so I’d better make it count.”

An important moment in his recovery came when one of the musicians said he hadn’t noticed McKeich was just using his left hand.

“It was really helpful to hear that.”

The affection in which the orchestra hold McKeich is plain.

Douglas says her friend is remarkable.

“I personally think that he's a better conductor because he can't just rely on having the two arms. He's using absolutely all of his body to express and show the music.”

Since his return, McKeich has worked at a relentless pace.

“Probably contrary to doctors' orders, I've been flat out working as a conductor for three or four months now.

Iain McGregor McKeich must make a long climb up the steps to his Wellington home.

“It's got to be good to keep the brain going.”

His performances are still electrifying and his presence is as charismatic as ever.

Ricciardi, a flautist who formed health professionals’ orchestra Manawa Ora, says McKeich is her hero.

“He knows that he had a second chance. He's trying to live it with what he loves, with his music.”

Time is suddenly much more important to the man who keeps others to time, for a living.

“It’s no real time to wallow. It really is finite - so I’d better make it count.”