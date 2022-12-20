'I just want them here for Christmas': dogs' disappearance sparks weeks-long search

Rosie and River have been missing from Riwaka since November 4. Their owner Debi Jones is desperate to have them home for Christmas.

Debi Jones picked out a new lead and a jacket for Rosie and River this Christmas. But with her two dogs missing for several weeks, Jones fears she won’t get to give them their gifts.

“I just want them here for Christmas,” Jones said.

When her staffies escaped on November 4, Jones was several hours away at a funeral, unaware mother and daughter Rosie and River had left her Riwaka property and had headed to the estuary.

Her son had been looking after them, and had left them in the garden while he went out.

Jones described Rosie as a “ratbag”; a beautiful dog with a loving personality. Rosie’s daughter River was more timid, and disliked being separated from her mum.

“They’re escape artists, they took themselves for a walk, usually they go and have a swim and come home again,” Jones said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Debi Jones has spent hours looking for the two dogs since they went missing on November 4.

A sighting of Rosie and River on the estuary, where the tide was coming in, prompted a “panicky” post on Facebook, and someone jumped in a kayak to try and find the pair, Jones said.

“But there were no dogs.”

Rosie and River are good swimmers, and Jones is certain they made their way to land. After that, she has no idea.

When Jones returned home from the funeral the following day, she spent hours walking the area, checking under bushes for the dogs.

The search dragged on for days, with friends pitching in to search the bay and surrounding area with drones.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Debi Jones and her granddaughter Stazeia-Jade Phillips-Kohey just want Rosie and River home for Christmas.

Jones has posted in every Facebook group she can think of and has put signs up wherever she can. She’s consulted a Search and Rescue dog tracker, and three psychics.

However, every trail has gone cold, and the last possible sighting was in late November, when a Golden Bay resident contacted her about a dog she spotted running down the road near Onekakā.

“It sounded like Rosie, the way she was running down the middle of the road,” Jones said.

A psychic told Jones the dogs were dead, but she refuses to believe this. She’s still searching, and she’s offering a reward for the dogs return – she’s bereft without them, she said.

“I’m not going to give up; I feel hopeful I’ll get them back.”

Jones asked anyone with information to get in touch with her via Facebook.