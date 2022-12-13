Sue Grey apologises to judge after disrupting Nelson court

Mad Cafe owner Nganga outside the Nelson District Court on Tuesday after lawyer Sue Grey was taken into custody for "disrupting the court".

Controversial lawyer Sue Grey’s disruptive behaviour in court called her “fitness to act as a lawyer” into question, a judge has said.

Grey appeared before a Judge Tony Zohrab on Tuesday afternoon after earlier being taken into custody for disrupting the court during the hearing of Collingwood cafe owner Kelvin McKenney at Nelson District Court.

She appeared back before Judge Zohrab at 3.15pm, represented by duty lawyer Tony Bamford.

The judge asked if she was “wanting to apologise” to which Bamford replied, “yes she is”.

READ MORE:

* Judge tells Mad cafe owner he has no 'special status' in the law

* Golden Bay cafe hiring only unvaccinated workers, makes vaccinated customers sit outside

* Police receive suppression complaint regarding baby in donor blood case



Braden Fastier/Stuff Grey said being left in her cell for four hours without a pen and paper to work was "cruel and inhumane".

Grey, who was not defending McKenney, said she had appeared in court in the “best interests of justice and the court”.

However, it became clear to her that she and McKenney had a difference in opinion on how to tackle his case.

The two had different understandings of the way the argument should be presented, which Grey likened to a scenario where one person spoke Chinese and another Russian.

”I was endeavouring to act in accordance with my duty to the court and putting forward what I could do for the defendant.

”Sorry if it caused offence to you or disrupted your thinking in any way.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Lawyer Sue Grey has been held in custody at the Nelson District Court. (File photo)

The judge asked what she was apologising for, to which Grey replied ”I'm not sure, your honour. I'm quite shaken ... I don't know what.”

In response the judge told Grey he had stood her down for “disruptive behaviour”.

“You weren't acting for Mr McKenney.

“I told you I didn't need to hear from you on those points, I told you in simple language politely, that I didn't need to hear from you in those points, and you continued on.”

Grey had continued “talking over” and “arguing” with him, Zohrab said.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Sue Grey appeared before a judge after disrupting a court hearing on Tuesday.

“The manner of your voice was incredibly disrespectful. [McKenney] had-40 odd supporters in the back of the court. As your manner of disrespect increased, so did the noise from the back of the court, inciting them.”

At the point she was put into custody there was “virtually a riot”, Zohrab said.

“Given the difficulties you've caused me, it would be difficult for you to appear on McKenney’s behalf.”

“You demonstrated a lack of professional judgement in the way you dealt with matters”, the judge told Grey. “They bear on your fitness to act as a lawyer.”

Zohrab planned to send a full transcript of the proceeding to the Law Society for their consideration, but did not take any further action.

Throughout the proceedings, Grey's supporters muttered and exclaimed. At one point, Judge Zohrab asked for one of them to leave.

Several media outlets, four police, court security and a handful of supporters, including McKenney, were present in court for her appearance.

Speaking outside court after the appearance, Grey said her time in the cell left her “shaken” and the cold concrete floor had seeped into her bones.

She had no pen and paper for the three hours she spent in the cell, which was “cruel and inhumane”.

Amy Ridout/Stuff Mad Cafe owner Nganga, born Kelvin Paul McKenney, outside the Nelson District Court on Tuesday.

Grey has been prominent in the anti-vaccination movement, as well as opposing Covid-19 mandates, and is co-leader of the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party.

Most recently she represented the parents at the centre of the case of a sick baby whose heart surgery was delayed because of the parents’ desire that no blood products from vaccinated donors would be used in the operation. The parents instead wanted to use donors they had hand-picked.

McKenney, who owns Mad Cafe, was appearing at a judge-alone trial in relation to multiple charges of selling and displaying alcohol without a licence.

Speaking outside court, McKenney said it was a “circus” and an “injustice”.

“An embarrassment for the New Zealand justice system.”

He was defending himself and had a “McKenzie friend” – someone who attends court in support of a party who doesn’t have legal representation - to advocate for him. Grey was there “on behalf of the courts”, he said.

“She wasn’t representing me – I’m presenting myself.”

Grey was there to present “legal facts”.

When Judge Zohrab questioned why she was there, McKenney and Zohrab got into a to-and-fro, McKenney said.

According to McKenny, the judge said, “Take her out – I’ve had enough,” and walked out of court.

Outside court, a small crowd of McKenney’s supporters had gathered, among them a goat and a dog.