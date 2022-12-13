Sue Grey taken into custody in Nelson after 'disrupting the court'

Lawyer Sue Grey has been held in custody at Nelson District Court. (File photo)

Controversial lawyer Sue Grey has been taken into custody after 'disrupting the court' during the hearing for a Collingwood cafe owner, Stuff understands.

According to posts on Facebook the lawyer was attempting to speak at the hearing of Kelvin McKenney, also known as Nganga, at Nelson District Court when Judge Tony Zohrab ruled she was wilfully disrupting the court and placed her in custody.

It’s understood she is due to appear in court this afternoon before Judge Zohrab.

Grey has been prominent in the anti-vaccination movement, as well as opposing Covid-19 mandates and is co-leader of the Outdoors and Freedom Party.

Most recently she represented the parents at the centre of the case of a sick baby whose heart surgery was delayed due to the parents desire that no blood products from vaccinated donors be used in the operation, instead wanting to use donors they had hand-picked.

McKenney, who owns Mad Cafe, was appearing at a Judge alone trial in relation to multiple charges of selling and displaying alcohol without a licence.

Amy Ridout/Stuff Mad Cafe owner Nganga, born Kelvin Paul McKenney, outside the Nelson District Court on Tuesday.

Speaking outside court, McKenney said it was a “circus” and an “injustice”.

“An embarrassment for the New Zealand justice system.”

He was defending himself and had a McKenzie friend to advocate for him. Grey was there “on behalf of the courts”, he said.

“She wasn’t representing me I’m presenting myself.”

Grey was there to present “legal facts”.

When Judge Zohrab questioned why she was there, McKenney and Zohrab got into a to-and-fro, McKenney said.

According to McKenny, Zohrab said “take her out, I’ve had enough” and walked out of court.

Outside court a small crowd of McKenney’s supporters had gathered, among them a goat and a dog.