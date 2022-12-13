Pair ordered to pay $20k to neighbour who threw eggs and flour bombs

Eggs were thrown in a dispute between neighbours in Napier. (File photo)

A pair of Napier residents attempting to get a restraining order against a neighbour who threw eggs at one of them have been told to pay her nearly $20,000 in legal costs.

The woman and her neighbours had become frosty with one another in 2015.

Differences came to a head in December 2020 when the woman threw eggs and flour bombs at one of the neighbours and his children.

Central to the dispute was an easement the neighbour uses in order to get to his house and to a shed. Friction escalated greatly when work on the shed conversion began and the woman took exception to tradesmen parking or using a piece of land that was hers.

The woman recorded and filmed numerous interactions she had with her neighbours, with transcripts provided to the court. One of these recordings, made on Anzac Day this year, records her approaching her neighbours before they tell her to “f... off”.

The altercation went on for more than four minutes, at which point one of the neighbours approached the woman with a hose and from a metre away fired a jet of water at her.

In October last year the neighbour and his tenant applied for restraining orders against the woman. All parties involved have name suppression.

It was the second time the woman had been subject to such an application. Another neighbour had unsuccessfully applied for a restraining order, based on the same facts, last year.

David White Judge Russell Collins said the neighbours’ application for a restraining order was in itself a form of harassment. (file photo)

The woman believed the restraining order was being sought as a way of preventing her from raising legitimate concerns with her neighbours.

The application for restraining orders was heard by Judge Russell Collins in August.

Judge Collins took a dim view of the application and dismissed it, saying the disputing parties were relatively privileged people who “live in a piece of paradise”.

“Those struggling in less affluent suburbs of Napier or Hastings might really wonder what this was all about,” he said.

The woman applied for indemnity costs on the grounds that the neighbours’ claim had been vexatious and was made with an ulterior motive.

In a decision last week Judge Collins ordered the neighbours to pay the woman’s costs of $19,922.60. The neighbour had to pay $15,300 of that and his tenant the rest.

The judge said it was clear the neighbours had pursued their application despite knowing the earlier application the other neighbour had failed.

“A moment’s reflection by reasonable people at that point would have inevitably led to the conclusion that continuation of the proceeding was ‘hopeless’,” Collins ruled.

He said the application was vexatious, and “in itself could be seen as a form of harassment against [the woman]”.