A 16m-high tribute to ancient waka takes its place beside the Waikato Expressway

The sculpture represents the Tainui waka, one of the great ocean-going canoes in which Māori migrated to Aotearoa.

A new piece of art now adorns the Waikato Expressway in the form of a 16m-high sculpture just north of Hamilton.

The piece designed by artist Fred Graham, 94, celebrates the journey of the Tainui waka.

The stainless steel Waka Maumahara was installed just north of Lake Rd between the four-lane Hamilton section and the SH1C offramp.

It’s the final piece of taonga in the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway’s cultural symbolism plan.

READ MORE:

* Street racers create 'pit stop' by new burnout spot near Waikato Expressway, block residents

* Good pickings for police on Hamilton section of Waikato Expressway

* Hamilton section of Waikato Expressway open to traffic



Graham was present to see the art put in place and blessed, and thanked those who had contributed to the project.

“I have a close association with the area and am honoured that our heritage is being recognised in this way,” Graham said.

The artwork tells the story of the Tainui waka – which came from a tree planted on the grave of Tainui, who was the son of a chief Tinirau and his wife Hinerau in Hawaiki.

WAKA KOTAHI The wait is over - traffic can now travel on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway. This video shows vehicles travelling north the day after the road opened.

Tainui did not survive the birth and was buried soon after. A tree sprung up on the site and many years later, when a new waka was needed, the tree was selected and felled.

The day after it was cut down it was found growing back in place. It was felled again but this time a watch was kept, and they observed a flock of birds who picked up the chips and put the tree back together. The appropriate rituals were performed before the next felling, and the tree revival ceased.

The waka that was produced from the tree was one of the great ocean-going canoes in which Māori migrated to Aotearoa New Zealand.

Waka Kotahi/SUPPLIED Artist Fred Graham designed the latest piece of artwork on the Waikato Expressway .

The piece was built in Hamilton by Longveld Engineering which has done several of the large sculptures on the Waikato Expressway, including the Cambridge section and on Hamilton’s Resolution Interchange.

Bordered by state highways, there is no access to the artwork, which was installed on Sunday. People can read about the artwork on storyboards at Resolution Interchange and Osborne Road Bridge.

Waka Kotahi regional manager Jo Wilton said the cultural symbolism on the Hamilton section has been a project highlight.

Waka Kotahi/SUPPLIED The Waka Maumahara sculpture is 16m high and weighs 5 tonnes.

“The partnership with Waikato-Tainui has driven cultural and environmental outcomes we can all be proud of – not just for the Hamilton section of the expressway but going back to earlier ones like at Rangiriri and Huntly.

“While the expressway project has finished, the Crown-iwi relationship has evolved and grown stronger and will carry on.”