Hamilton Mayor welcomes MSD motel reforms, but queries alternatives

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said reforms to the emergency accommodation system were welcome, but questions remained about specific proposals for Hamilton, and the reforms were simply the first step.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate has welcomed Government proposals to reform the emergency housing system – but admitted she is in the dark about plans for alternatives to motel accommodation proposed for the city.

Stuff put questions to Southgate in the wake of an announcement on Tuesday that Cabinet had agreed to all ten key actions outlined in a review of the current emergency housing system, including a new framework to resolve “poor behaviour”, quality standards for providers and expanded support services.

Among the ten ‘key actions’ outlined in the report was: “Developing plans to increase the availability of suitable emergency housing alternatives to emergency housing special needs grant motels in Hamilton City and Wellington”.

Asked if she could shed some light on what possible alternatives to motels would be, Southgate admitted that was “the Government’s decision, so I can’t speak for Wellington”.

READ MORE:

* Give us back our beds: Hamilton wants MIQ hotels back as New Zealand borders reopen

* Pandemic lockdown adds to emergency housing woes

* City of the future: Hamilton's housing landscape mapped out

* Welcome to hotel Hamilton - Investors pile into Airbnbs as govt fills motels

* Pushback against state housing project in Hamilton's south

* Hamilton's Struggle Street: city motels now home for hundreds of families



“I can confirm that the approach taken by central government has been sensitive of the issues our city has been facing, and takes into consideration some of the nuance required to address this complex issue,” she said.

“Having spoken with a number of key people and organisations about our specific challenges, I welcome the news that we’ll soon be starting to phase out using motels as emergency housing, through an improved framework and system, as well as additional support for alternative housing arrangements for the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Southgate also said that Hamilton had seen similar issues that prompted former Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick to write to Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni in 2021, complaining of “drug use, violent behaviour, vandalism and other anti-social behaviours that they are seeing on a daily basis, in the proximity of the motels providing emergency housing”.

”A few months ago now I was made aware of some deeply concerning reports of increased violence and intimidation from residents living in emergency housing,” she said.

“At the time, there were about 1600 people living in motels used as emergency housing across Hamilton.

“I was disturbed and appalled to hear that these people reported being surrounded by domestic fights, burglaries and at times, felt very unsafe.

“No person, no family, and certainly no child should ever be put in a situation where they don’t feel protected in what should be their safe space - their home,” she said.

However, Southgate said conversations with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Housing Minister Megan Woods and Hamilton police area police commander Inspector Andrea McBeth had reassured her “our city’s concerns are being heard”.

”We are getting the support we need to start addressing these issues,” she said.

”I hope that this will eventually help phase out the use of motels as emergency housing.”

Southgate did caution, however, that this was simply “the first step”.

“This is a very complicated issue, and it will take time – and a lot of work – to see the situation improve,” she said.

“The raft of improvements to the emergency housing system will certainly help, alongside all the other efforts we are already undertaking at a Council level, to combat crime rates across the city.”