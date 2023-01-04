When your final resting place isn't quite final

Just one disinterment application has been denied in the past decade in New Zealand (file photo).

Sometimes, your final resting place isn’t quite final.

Just over 400 bodies have been dug up and moved over the past decade and it’s quite a process, taking into account family wishes, legislation and decomposition.

Reasons for moving a body from the grave could range from forensic investigations to shifting them to lie with other family members.

The Ministry of Health has approved all but one disinterment in the past 10 years – 402 in total.

Auckland had the most applications (118) while Taranaki had the smallest number (3).

In Waikato, all 31 were approved, and they covered 10 Hamilton graves, three each from Matamata and Tokoroa and the remainder from throughout the region.

As for the lone application that was declined, the ministry won’t say where in New Zealand it was or why it was turned down, citing privacy concerns.

In Waikato, a Ngāruawāhia cemetery was at the centre of a police probe in June when a mystery mound of dirt prompted concerns of grave tampering.

But, after some spadework and plenty of online speculation, it was found all bodies in Jackson Street Cemetery were those expected to be there.

STUFF An early settler cemetery in Northland's Kaeo has been painstakingly moved and restored, after it was in danger of falling onto the state highway.

Other disinterment situations include three bishops moved from under Christchurch’s demolished Catholic cathedral in 2021, research at an old Otago cemetery in 2018, and a case in which protesters blocked a Bay of Plenty urupā in 2014 to stop a planned disinterment.

In Hamilton for instance, there’s generally about one disinterment a year, the city council’s unit director of parks and recreation Maria Barrie said.

They're done in the early morning and the cemetery won’t open to the public until the disinterment is complete.

The grave is dug down to the casket lid and shoring is installed so that the grave will not collapse at bottom.

Staff then dig by hand to remove soil around the casket and expose the name plate, casket sides and end.

A board is slipped under the casket, which is then lifted out using straps.

Christel Yardley/Stuff It costs $90 to apply for a disinterment licence, which is done through the Ministry of Health.

All materials from the casket are removed and handled in accordance with the wishes of the family or licence from the Ministry.

If the casket is not intact, all soil is removed and human remains and casket materials are placed in a new casket.

There’s a legal requirement to have a Health Officer present for the disinterment, and a funeral director and cemetery staff may be there too.

The deceased person is handled as per the family’s wishes.

“The grave is backfilled and remains the property of the family. There is no refund for plot, and the plot is never sold again.”

The most common reasons the Ministry of Health grants disinterment applications are to move the deceased so other family members can be buried in the plot, shifting a person to be with other family members, or moving them to another plot.

Waikato District Council There was a police probe at Jackson St Cemetery, Ngāruawāhia, in June when an unexplained mound of dirt was found.

Less commonly, it could be to check the correct person is in the plot, for forensic investigations, because the burial ground is subject to flooding or erosion, or for archaeological investigations.

People must apply for a licence through their local health authority, which will forward it – with a report and recommendation – to the Director of Public Health for the final say.

Those applying are usually relatives of the deceased, the executor of the will, a funeral director acting on behalf of the family or executor, or an iwi/Māori authority acting on behalf of the close relatives.

Licenses aren’t usually issued between one month to one year after burial because of decomposition, the ministry said.

“If a body has been embalmed, this limitation may not apply, depending on the drainage of the site, likely state of the casket and recommendation of the health protection officer. Applications to disinter within one month of interment may be deferred if the deceased died of an infectious disease.”

A licence is normally issued three working days after receipt of the Ministry of a complete application, though they’re generally only approved when the next of kin is in absolute agreement. If that’s not the case, the ministry won’t act as a negotiator, a statement said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton City Council does about one disinterment each year, in the early morning while the cemetery is not open to the public.

The application must include the reasons for disinterment – whether it be cultural, wrong plot, relatives who have moved out of the area, or mental anguish.

It costs $90 to apply and the original death certificate, or a certified copy, must be provided.

If the body is not returning to the same plot, the licence holder must give full details as to where and how the body was moved to the registrar for Births, Deaths and Marriages at the Department of Internal Affairs.

And anyone found guilty of misconduct in respect to human remains could face up to two years in prison.

That includes anyone who indecently interferes with or offers any indignity to any dead human body or human remains, whether buried or not, or who doesn’t do their legal duties when it comes to burial or cremation.