Hospitality boss: Immigration NZ 'needs to get arse into gear'

Chinese-born Zhicheng (Hank) Huang waited a frustrating 3.5 months before getting a visa to work in New Zealand. He is now a chef at The Foundry Restaurant, owned by the Invercargill Licensing Trust.

A Southland hospitality boss has slammed Immigration New Zealand as eateries reduce opening hours during their busy season due to ongoing staff shortages.

Hospitality New Zealand Southland branch president Graham Hawkes said it was taking too long for Immigration NZ to get overseas-based chefs into the country.

“We can’t perform because we are so short-staffed ... our establishments are having to close on certain days. Immigration New Zealand needs get its arse into gear and get them in the country now.”

Hawkes said the hospitality sector had gone through a tough couple of years with Covid-19.

“Right now we are bloody desperate to really get things cracking because this is the time of year [summer] we are trying to make a dollar.”

Invercargill Licensing Trust chief executive Chris Ramsay said one of its overseas-based chefs had been approved through Immigration New Zealand last week, and a further nine overseas chefs, primarily from Asian countries, had accepted job offers from the trust but were waiting on Immigration New Zealand approval.

Identifying the chefs overseas had not been the issue. “It remains an issue getting through immigration.”

The trust’s Meld restaurant at its new Langlands Hotel, which has been closed due to an inability to hire suitably qualified chefs, was now opening three days a week after hiring a dumpling chef from within New Zealand.

Another two chefs were needed at the hotel, Ramsay said.

Other eateries in Invercargill and Te Anau said they were also short-staffed and reducing opening hours, and days of the week.

Immigration New Zealand border and visa operations general manager Nicola Hogg said it had been processing visa applications as quickly as possible since New Zealand’s border had fully opened.

Immigration New Zealand was receiving “large volumes of applications” and its performance in some visa categories was not yet where they would like it to be.

“We are focussed on improving our processing times and ensuring our applicants have a good customer experience.”

The Accredited Employer Work Visa was an employer-led work visa approach with an aim of processing straightforward and complete applications within 20 working days.

“Currently, the average processing time for completed work visa applications is 18 working days.”

Some applications would be processed outside of the 20-working day timeframe due to a number of factors, including whether the applicant had submitted all information with their application or if Immigration NZ was waiting on third party checks.

”We are working hard to ensure the three stages of the visa are being processed efficiently, so that employers are able to get the workers they need.”

Since July 4, Accredited Employer Work Visa applications opened, around 30,000 applications had been received. Of those, around 18,000 had been approved. On average, decided applications were being processed in 18 working days.

As of December 7, 2022, 279 applications for chefs under the Accredited Employer Work Visa have been approved.