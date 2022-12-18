'People don't really care about recession,' says retailer as Christmas spend ramps up

Rebecca Overmeyer has recently opened a retail store for her fashion label Rebecca O, which was previously just online.

The threat of a recession isn’t stopping spending this Christmas, with a business leader saying “people are just looking to shop” – be it online or in-store.

Spending in the week ending December 10 was up 14.7% on the same period pre-pandemic, in 2019.

For Hamilton-based fashion designer Rebecca Overmeyer, online business is booming in 2022 after being a “bit dead” last year.

Overmeyer recently opened her fashion retail brand Rebecca O in-store after doing business online for nearly two years.

Gloomy economic forecasts haven’t stopped her loyal customers shopping, she said.

“People don’t really care about recession.”

And Overmeyer said she made the most sales during Covid-19 lockdowns, “believe it or not”.

Shoppers around New Zealand spent almost $814 million in the week ending December 10 – and that excludes hospitality spending - according to new figures from eftpos operator Worldline.

This was up 2.3% when compared to spending in the same week last year, but an increase of 14.7% on the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Of the $814m, Waikato’s spending was the fourth highest in the country at $65m, following $300m in Auckland, $95m in Canterbury, and $78m in Wellington.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank has forecast a shallow recession, starting by mid next year and lasting about a year.

The Reserve Bank raised the official cash rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% last month and surprised economists by forecasting the rate would peak at 5.5% next year while also predicting a further rise in inflation and a year-long recession beginning in April.

The bank forecast that official unemployment would climb to 5.7% in 2025, from 3.3% currently.

Brad Olsen, principal economist at independent consultancy Infometrics, warned people must cut back their spending.

While people may think they couldn’t make a difference as one person or one household, private consumption was a big part of the economy, making up about 60% of economic activity, he said.

“People will be looking to trim a little bit more this summer as they go into the silly season and thinking a bit more carefully about what they spend - that will have an influence both on their own budgets, but also importantly, over time on inflation.”

A manager at one Hamilton clothing store said no-one had mentioned the recession and people the store was “a little bit ahead of last year”.

And an outdoors store manager was concerned about the global economy’s domino effect on sales to tourists, and said wet weather had dampened demand for camping gear.

Megan Lindsey, owner Books for Kids, said the business had struggled a bit but had picked up since mid-November.

The 52-year-old book store was doing great sales and signing up more members each day, said Lindsey.

The Hamilton East location was perfect for those not wanting to go to the Base for shopping, she said.

“It's always a very busy time of the year traditionally. But it has been quite intense this year.”

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said Black Friday was a good way to lead into the Christmas rush.

“Businesses are noticing that people are just looking to shop using both offline and online sales.

“A few retail businesses have opened up in the last few weeks and it is always a good sign.”

With schools finishing next week and more Christmas specific-activities in town, businesses were “ending the year on a high.”

However, Williams said there was a good awareness around the impending recession and businesses were ensuring they were being efficient.

“There is also a little bit fear of the uncertain, as there would be.”

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good was positive about the region’s economy and said Waikato might not feel the pinch of inflation.

“Waikato's economy is strong based on an excellent dairy payer, and the value of that reverberates around our whole economy for one or two seasons... as farmers’ spending multiplies through the economy.”

However, people are certainly being more circumspect with their purchasing, said Good.

“We are seeing the first effects of the residential building market tightening very quickly.”

Businesspeople are optimistic by nature, he said, and will rethink things given talk of recession “but fundamentally, most of the Waikato economy have reasonably good order books”.