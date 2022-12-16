What the extreme Cheryl Scott case says about the need to regulate landlords

Cheryl Scott is alleged to have harassed tenants for years, partly via an unending flood of handwritten letters.

Experts are convinced licencing and better regulation could prevent landlords repeatedly breaching the rights of tenants.

A Stuff investigation exposed decades of alleged harassment by Wellington landlord Cheryl Scott – a pattern of behaviour the Tenancy Tribunal has been thus far powerless to stop.

Some experts say there is a ready-made solution, one which is being rolled out imminently across the property management industry.

“If Cheryl Scott was a property manager, once the new regulations came in, she could have her licence revoked,” Renters United president Geordie Rogers​ said.

Those incoming regulations make registration and licencing compulsory for property managers, as well as instituting a complaints and disciplinary process that would be administered by the Real Estate Authority.

The new rules don’t include landlords – even though there was appetite for their inclusion.

At least 182 submissions, on the Government’s original proposal, recommended private landlords be included, Rogers said.

Stuff Ollie Rench has received 14-day notices on dubious grounds from his landlord Cheryl Scott – and has started filming the flat inspections.

Otago University housing researcher Dr Lucy Telfar-Barnard called the exclusion of landlords a missed opportunity. Otago University’s housing research team was one group to submit in favour of the idea, she said.

“It’s not like it prevents people from being property investors, but it does provide that extra layer of protection for tenants.”

Matthew Ryan has a different take.

The Wellington landlord owns about 100 properties and believes a licencing scheme would make managing rental properties “unnecessarily complicated”.

He called the current system “good and operational” and didn’t believe the whole legislature should shift to accommodate rogue operators. If anything, regulations had already shifted in recent years, in favour of tenants, Ryan said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Renters United president Geordie Rogers believes enforce through a disciplinary body – rather than the Tenancy Tribunal – would be more effective.

In its discussion paper, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development wrote that landlords were already “adequately regulated under the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)”.

Spokesperson Claire Leadbetter reiterated that stance in a statement. “Landlords are subject to the RTA, but there is currently no regulatory regime for property managers.”

There was an associated amendment to the RTA planned, she said, allowing the Tenancy Tribunal to “require a landlord to use a licenced property manager”.

This was proposed to happen when a landlord breached “certain sections” of the RTA twice or more within a five-year period.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Property investor Matthew Ryan doesn’t believe landlords should be covered by incoming property management regulation.

Telfar-Barnard suggested this amendment would need to be carefully worded to encompass landlords whose properties might be hidden by opaques entities or trusts. “It would need to be ‘you can’t act as an agent – for anyone’,” she said.

Ryan, too, agreed the idea had merit. But bad landlords were like drunk-drivers, he said, in the sense that “taking someone’s licence” didn’t mean they would never get behind the wheel again.

Rogers said the Tenancy Tribunal, in its current iteration, lacked teeth.

“It’s basically a more formal version of mediation. There’s nothing they can do to force someone to comply.”

A disciplinary body such as what existed for real estate agents – and would soon become available for property managers – would be more effective, he said.

By comparison, the Tenancy Tribunal existed to “mediate between two parties” but didn’t acknowledge the power imbalance between landlords and tenants.

“If the landlord wants a relationship where you’re both friends, they should let you rent it for free.”

A public landlord’s register has previously been mooted as a solution – making property ownership easily searchable, tying that data to Tenancy Tribunal casework, showing claims lodged against individual landlords.

This idea could work in conjunction with a rental WOF, experts say, ensuring the heating, insulation, and ventilation of a house is tested and certified before tenants move in.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment previously confirmed its investigations team had no file on Cheryl Scott.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wellington landlord Cheryl Scott

Spokesperson Brett Wilson​ could not comment on if there would be an investigation into Scott in the future.

The investigations team had “no powers to band landlords”, he said.

Leadbetter anticipated a bill on property management regulation would be referred to Select Committee next year. At that point, the public could submit, including suggestions the regulations extend to landlords.

