Kāinga Ora reveal plans for Rotorua development

Artists impression of the planned Kainga Ora properties for the Rotorua suburb of Glenholme.

Kāinga Ora has revealed their plans for a currently vacant section of land in the Rotorua suburb of Glenholme – three single storey, two bed properties.

The announcement, including artists impressions of the properties, comes almost three weeks after a contentious public meeting on the development where Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy was told “It’s really simple. We just don’t want you here”.

Speaking to Stuff at a public meeting on Wednesday to reveal the plans, Toy said the mood had softened.

“There is a change of tone,” he said.

“People have been pleased.”

Toy said they had also been able to provide people “assurances we have good processes regarding who we home” in the properties, and that he hoped the process demonstrated they had “listened to the feedback”.

The issue of what type of properties would be placed on the site had proved contentious, with the site close to the concentration of motels being used on Fenton St for emergency accommodation, and the wider Plan Change 9 proposal adopted by Rotorua Lakes Council to allow buildings of up to six storeys.

By mid-2023 Kāinga Ora will submit Resource Consent applications to Rotorua Lakes Council, with work scheduled to start late in 2023, and people to move into the properties sometime in 2024.

Stuff Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy, pictured at an earlier public meeting on the proposed Rotorua development.

When it comes to who would live in the homes, Kāinga Ora said their specialist placement team considers a range of factors, including those most in need of a home, location due to work, family, schooling and other factors.

“We always consider the needs and wellbeing of both our customer and the community around them, while meeting the fundamental need to house those who are most in need of a warm, dry and safe place to call home.”

They also noted they have almost 200,000 people in Kāinga Ora homes, “most of whom live well in their homes, are good neighbours and members of their community”.

Kāinga Ora said there are just under 700 state homes in Rototua, and an additional 300 are in the planning or construction pipeline.

Former councillor Raj Kumar, who helped organise the earlier public meeting, said he believed the properties were “a compromise in light of what could have happened”.

However, he also cautioned these were initial plans which had yet to receive Resource Consent.

“This is not a final sketch, we’re not rubber-stamping this at the moment.”