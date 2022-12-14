Swimmer in serious condition after being rescued from water at Christchurch beach

Emergency services were called to New Brighton beach after a person got into trouble in the water. (File image)

A swimmer is in a serious condition after being rescued from the water at a Christchurch beach.

Emergency services were called to New Brighton beach about 7.30pm on Wednesday after a swimmer got into trouble, a police spokesperson said.

The person was pulled from the water by surf lifesavers and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

It comes just a day after a person died in Christchurch Hospital after being rescued from the sea near the New Brighton pier. An eyewitness said he saw the person in the water at the end of the pier on Tuesday and called 111.

Christchurch reached 26.7C on Wednesday.