Slips, floods and a rolled van close roads on Coromandel

Heavy rain in the Coromandel overnight has seen flooding and slips close roads (file photo).

Heavy rain overnight in the Coromandel has resulted in a number of roads being closed due to slips and flooding in the region.

Thames- Coromandel District Council said there was over 220mm of rain at the Pinnacles and 105mm at Castle Rock.

Thames Civil defence controller Gary Towler is warning roads are expected not to open or slips to be cleared until late Thursday or if at all due to the weather.

He said the whole area from Whangamatā to Whitianga is closed due to flooding and slips.

”There was well over 300mm of rain for this event.”

Towler mentioned there is also high tide around 1pm.

”If people want to check their properties on the Coromandel they should check roads before they leave or there could be very long delays to get to where they want to go.”

He said there has been no weather-enforced evacuations, and no reports of urban or house flooding.

“People need to take extreme care on the roads as they are very dangerous.”

Road closures

Flooding has closed Hikuai Settlement Rd between Prescotts Garage and the Waterways roundabout.

Pippa Prescott at Prescotts Garage said at 8am it was still raining and cloudy but the sun was starting to come out a little bit.

“It was pouring down all night. The road from here to Whangamatā is closed, so we are pretty much cut off apart from some people sneaking up from Pauanui.”

She said the shop was open but no-one was currently there.

A slip has also closed SH25 between SH25a and Mcbeth Rd with a secondary closure at the 8km mark due to surface water flooding making the road impassable.

Surface flooding has also made Wentworth Valley Rd near Whangamata impassable.

Tapu Coroglen Rd has a slip and council staff were on their way to investigate. It’s not yet known if motorists are able to get through.

Staff are also investigating a slip on Kennedy Bay Rd and will update when it’s known if vehicles can get through.

The council also sent staff to Hot Water beach due the road being closed.

Further north, a van has rolled on 309 Road blocking the route over the range until recovery is completed.

MetService does have a heavy rain warning in place at this stage until 11am on Thursday, with rain expected to ease in the afternoon.