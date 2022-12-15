Storm hammers holiday hotspot as schools break for the year

A slip about 1km from the start of Old Coach Road means the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Heavy rain has hammered one of the country’s most popular holiday destinations just as schools close their doors for the summer holidays.

Thames-Coromandel, a bolthole for Aucklanders over the festive season, recorded over 220mm of rain at the Pinnacles and 105mm at Castle Rock leaving a number of roads impassable due to slips and flooding.

Civil defence controller Gary Towler said many roads could remain closed until late Thursday or into Friday.

He said the whole area from Whangamatā to Whitianga is closed due to flooding and slips.

”There was well over 300mm of rain for this event.

”If people want to check their properties on the Coromandel they should check roads before they leave or there could be very long delays to get to where they want to go.”

Towler mentioned there is also high tide around 1pm, putting increased pressure on waterways.

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Yet he said there had been no weather-enforced evacuations, and no reports of urban or house flooding.

“People need to take extreme care on the roads as they are very dangerous.”

Road closures

Flooding closed Hikuai Settlement Rd between Prescotts Garage and the Waterways roundabout on Thursday.

Pippa Prescott at Prescotts Garage said at 8am it was still raining and cloudy but the sun was starting to come out a little bit.

“It was pouring down all night. The road from here to Whangamatā is closed, so we are pretty much cut off apart from some people sneaking up from Pauanui.”

Thames-Coromandel District Council/SUPPLIED Heavy rain in the Coromandel overnight has seen flooding and slips close roads

She said the shop was open but no-one was currently there.

A slip has also closed SH25 between SH25a and Mcbeth Rd with a secondary closure at the 8km mark due to surface water flooding making the road impassable.

Surface flooding has also made Wentworth Valley Rd near Whangamatā impassable.

Tapu Coroglen Rd has a slip and council staff were on their way to investigate. It’s not yet known if motorists are able to get through.

Staff are also investigating a slip on Kennedy Bay Rd and will update when it’s known if vehicles can get through.

The council also sent staff to Hot Water beach due the road being closed.

Further north, a van had rolled on 309 Road blocking the route over the range but that has now been cleared.

Thames-Coromandel District Council Motorists are asked to check their journeys before heading out on the Coromandel.

A slip at the start of Old Coach Rd is closed due to a large slip, and is expected to be closed for some time.

The Port Jackson Rd is also closed due to the Ohinewai Ford flooding. Also closed due to flooding is Fletcher Bay Rd and Old Maratoto Rd.

MetService does have a heavy rain warning in place at this stage until 11am on Thursday, with rain expected to ease in the afternoon.