Maggot mince curry anyone? HelloFresh customer disgusted by contaminated meat

In her first week of trying the meal kit delivery service, the North Canterbury woman was preparing a Sri Lankan curry on Wednesday night when she noticed the mince smelled bad.

Brown figured it had to be alright as she had immediately put the box of food including the mince into her fridge when it had arrived at her doorstep in Rangiora.

She put the mince in the pan to sauté, and hoped the smell was just from being vacuum-packed.

That was when she noticed the clumps of meat appeared to be moving.

Peering closer, Brown counted five maggots wiggling through the mince and immediately binned the meal.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” she said.

Brown immediately rang HelloFresh who apologised and promised her it wouldn’t happen again, but when she asked for a refund they offered her $8 for the mince.

But Brown wanted the $100 meal kit to be fully refunded and was not convinced other protein in the box was not also compromised.

Eventually the customer service employee upped the refund to $22 and said the matter would be investigated, but when Brown tried to cancel her following week’s subscription, HelloFresh said there was no way they could do that.

Brown continued to argue the point until HelloFresh promised to refund her a further $50 for the box.

“It’s been really stressful as I spent $100 on a box, and I’m concerned I don’t have enough money left this week to eat properly.”

Brown shared her experience on Facebook to warn others to check their mince, and has laid a complaint with New Zealand Food Safety.

Another woman from Rangiora, who did not want to be named, said she had quit the subscription box scheme six months ago because she was also dissatisfied with customer service after she found two large cockroaches in her vegetables.

The woman decided to speak to Stuff after she heard about Brown’s experience.

She said the customer service employee told her she wouldn’t get a refund and told her “just to wash the vegetables”.

However, the cockroaches had been on the vegetables for at least four days and the woman believed they could have laid eggs, so she threw them out.

She said HelloFresh refused to give her a refund, so she cancelled her subscription.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said they were aware of the complaint and said Auckland City Council would look into it as Hello Fresh’s registration authority.

Arbuckle said investigations of food complaints consider the entire food chain because contamination can occur at different stages including during manufacture, transportation or within the consumer’s home.

He said the most recent HelloFresh recall was in 2020 when a brand of Trevally Fillets was recalled.

A HelloFresh spokesperson said they were investigating the complaint.