Metservice issues severe thunderstorm watch for Clutha and Southland

The Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Clutha and Southland for Thursday afternoon. This storm hit Waikaia, in Northern Southland, on Wednesday.

The forecaster says thunderstorms are expected to develop over the southern half of the South Island this afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain with intensities of 15 to 25mm/h and hail 10 to 20mm in diameter.

It says there is a risk some thunderstorms could become slow moving and severe, producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain, the forecaster says.

Metservice duty forecaster Lewis Ferris said residents should keep an eye on the sky during the afternoon to see where thunderstorms were developing.

“There will be some places that see heavy rain and some will get absolutely nothing.

“You’ll see those big tall convection clouds caused by convection heating up during the hottest part of the day.’’

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Thunderclouds built up in Northern Southland on Monday.

The Metservice would issue a warning once it detected a thunderstorm on its radar, he said.

Conditions were likely to be the same on Friday.

“Broadly speaking we might also see some action on Saturday, but by the time Sunday comes along things will settle down as that muggy weather is replaced by cooler temperatures.”

On Saturday, businesses in Gore and Winton were damaged after heavy rain fell in the area.