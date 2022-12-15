'Angry drunk' former soldier jailed for manslaughter over knife attack

William James Henare Capper, pictured at the High Court in Rotorua in March where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

When George Christopher Cross’ young son saw his body in a coffin “he asked out loud ‘that’s not really my dad, that’s fake eh?’”

That heartbreaking detail was revealed via a victim impact statement from Cross’ sister Tiana Peeti​ just before the man who killed her brother, former NZDF member William James Henare Capper, was sentenced to six years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Capper was sentenced at the High Court in Rotorua on Thursday after pleading guilty to Cross’ manslaughter back in March.

Capper, 36, had originally been charged with, and pleaded not guilty to, murder over the killing - which court documents reveal saw him wield both a hammer and a knife.

In an emotional victim impact statement, punctuated by sobs and pauses, Peeti described the moment her nephew saw his father “in what he called a box”.

“He asked out loud, ‘that’s not really my dad, that’s fake eh’?”

She said the killing had devastated their whānau, putting their mother Rosanna Reid in “a hellish dream she can’t escape”.

“We not only lost our brother that day, we lost our mother,” she said.

Peeti also said she was trying not to let her life become consumed by hate.

“Instead I am cherishing the life of my brother,” she said.

“It’s time to rest in peace my brother, as I try and find mine.”

Reid’s victim impact statement, read by Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon, said Capper had “destroyed us all”.

“I hate the first of April, Easter, birthdays are so hard. . . Christmas, nothing is the same. This has just about killed me.”

David White/Stuff Justice Graham Lang said alcohol was the root cause of all of William Capper’s problems, from being kicked out of the NZ Defence Force to his jailing for manslaughter.

She said Cross used to bake cakes for them, and bread, and when she returned from her job she would often find the housework done and a sandwich waiting for her.

“But not now.”

Gordon described the killing as “in essence, an act by an angry drunk” and said aggravating factors included “extreme violence”.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC told the court the root cause of the killing was “another occasion of excessive alcohol consumption”.

He said Capper was “clearly remorseful”, admitted his guilt as soon as the manslaughter charge was put forward, but that if he failed to address his drinking he “may be back before the court”.

In sentencing Capper, Justice Graham Lang revealed he was dishonourably discharged from the New Zealand Defence Force at 20 years of age after a stint in military prison.

“Excessive alcohol consumption is the root cause of your problems,” he said.

Lang also directly addressed the whānau in court, telling them their victim impact statements were heart rending.

“You’ve suffered a devastating loss, nothing this court can do will bring your loved one back,” he said.

“The sympathy of the court is with you.”

The killing happened at Capper and Cross’s Taupō residence, the police summary of facts revealed.

Two other associates, one of them Capper’s adopted brother, were visiting and the men had been drinking.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ/Waikato Times William Capper was sentenced at the High Court in Rotorua.

“Shortly after 11pm an altercation has broken out between the deceased and Capper’s adopted brother,” the summary said.

“No-one was sure why the altercation started.”

Cross struck Capper’s adopted brother in the jaw approximately four times before the pair began grappling on the kitchen floor, the summary noted.

Capper, who had not been involved, then “picked up a hammer and walked over to the deceased and struck him two times”.

One of the visitors, who witnessed this, couldn’t see exactly where the hammer blows struck, but noted that “after the second strike the head of the hammer flew off and landed on the kitchen bench”.

Capper’s adopted brother had, by this point, been able to get on top of Cross and hold his arms down, telling him to calm down.

Capper then approached with a large kitchen knife, despite one witness grabbing his shoulder and telling him “Bro, drop the knife”.

“The defendant ignored [the witness] and began striking the deceased in the right leg with the knife,” the summary said.

“The deceased started to scream.”

Capper’s adopted brother then heard him tell Cross “that’s what you get”.

Capper was then asked to get towels while an ambulance was called.

“The defendant yelled ‘this is all your fault’ to his brother and left.”

The summary said Cross suffered four sharp force injuries to his right thigh, one stab wound penetrating 12cm.

The stab wounds severed two arteries and Cross died from severe blood loss.

Capper later “admitted to stabbing the deceased”.