Kayakers save young swimmer caught in rip at dangerous pier

Kayakers helped save the life of a young man who got caught in a rip while swimming in the sea at a notoriously dangerous pier.

Emergency services were called to New Brighton beach in Christchurch about 7.30pm on Wednesday after a swimmer got into trouble, a police spokesperson said.

He was kept afloat by two kayakers who went to help him before surf lifesavers got him back to shore, and he was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition by ambulance.

New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club was having its monthly meeting nearby when volunteers noticed a commotion under the pier, a spokesperson said.

“We raced down to assist with a rescue board and tube, got him and brought him up to the club where the ambulance was waiting.”

The surf life saving club is urging people not to swim under the pier and to be aware of rips that can sweep beach goers out to sea, saying the public “are not getting the message”.

Following Wednesday’s incident the club has asked the city council to get more signage for the beach to help prevent more incidents.

“The pier is not a safe place to swim at any time. Please swim in flagged areas during patrolled hours and keep within your depth. If you see someone in trouble like this immediately call 111.”

It comes just a day after a person died in Christchurch Hospital after being rescued from the sea near the New Brighton pier.

An eyewitness said he saw the person in the water at the end of the pier on Tuesday and called emergency services. The person was pulled from the water by the Sumner lifeboat crew but later died.