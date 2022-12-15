14 roles axed, $1.1m saved in Grey District Council restructure

A Grey District Council restructure came after a review which raised issues in 2021

The Grey District Council will axe 14 roles and create eight new ones, saving $1.1 million.

It comes about a year after all four senior managers at the Grey District Council decided not to reapply for jobs after their roles were disestablished and replaced with three group managers in September 2021.

The first phase of its restructure came in the wake of a review that uncovered an environment of “mistrust and division” at the organisation.

However, a 2020 council survey found 81% of customers were satisfied , up from 63% in 2019, and the highest level since 2016 (83%).

A staff member who did not want to be named staff were very upset and morale was low.

“Customers didn't have a problem,” they said. “They will now when there is not enough staff to help them. All the ones with knowledge and long serving are being axed.”

Supplied Grey District Council chief executive Paul Morris said feedback had been taken into account.

Chief executive Paul Morris said the proposal was not about cost-cutting.

Change was needed with issues raised in a 2021 strategic review including a silo mentality and an underinvestment in systems.

The council needed to be prepared for changes including three waters and the Resource Management Act, he said.

Staff would be given preference for the new roles a redeployment explored for those who were unsuccessful or chose not to apply.

The axed roles include customer and community group manager, Westland Recreation Centre manager, customer services team leader, people and capabilities officer and strategy, policy and corporate support group manager.

Newly created positions include support group manager, community and recreational services manager, building control administrator and customer services supervisor.