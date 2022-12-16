Nelson council urged to re-think forestry by river watchdog group

Tom Kennedy and Steven Gray, members of the Friends of the Matiai group, which says forestry practices need to change to reduce the fine sediment running into Nelson's Maitai River.

Nelson’s council needs to radically change its forestry model to save the Maitai River and stop damage caused by sediment, a watchdog for the river says.

Friends of the Maitai sounded the alarm about algae and the decline of invertebrates in Nelson’s waterways in a presentation at the public forum of a Nelson City Council meeting on Thursday.

Group spokesperson Steven Gray said it had been monitoring the health of the Maitai and the Brook Stream for the past eight years.

Councillor Aaron Stallard asked if there had been any improvements of water quality after work done by Ngati Koata, the council and Friends of the Maitai in the catchment, Gray said “unfortunately not”.

“We were dramatically impacted by the August flood event, which has created more havoc in the short term,” he said.

“The problem is the invertebrate population isn’t increasing, it probably has declined .... We’re not catching enough dirt before it reaches the river. Even though we have improved riparian planting, it just hasn’t been enough.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson City Councillor Rachel Sanson in the Maitai Valley. Sanson has been outspoken about forestry and asked again if it was time to ask the community how it felt about clear fell forestry in council reserves.

Gray said sediment that came into the river flushed out into the bay, which created other problems and was potentially the reason there were no longer any scallops.

Mayor Nick Smith said he was looking to establish a taskforce to undertake a review in this area.

“There’s being some work done on the question of forestry, and that’s something council will be giving attention to in the new year,” he said.

Speaking outside the meeting, Smith said the question that had been vigorously debated was whether the council should continue to plant pines after harvesting, or replant with natives or an alternative crop.

Historically there had been strongly contested views around the council table about the issue, but he had come to the mayoralty “with an open mind”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Friends of the Maitai say August’s flood has caused havoc for the health of the river.

“I've indicated to establish a task force on which I want good forestry, ecological and economic expertise to work through the issue in 2023 and develop a long term plan for managing the 600 hectares of council forestry.”

Councillor Rachel Sanson said a presentation three years ago to the new council by Friends of the Maitai was “life-changing" for her.

She had been “embarrassingly oblivious” to the impacts of land management on the health of the river, she said.

Sanson since went on to make a further plea to the council to reconsider its approach to commercial forestry.

“Is it time we actually put the question out to the community, to see if council still has the social licence to do clear fell forestry in our public reserves?”

The council owns about 700 hectares of production forest land spread across four blocks: Brook, Maitai, Marsden and Roding. The forestry area in the Maitai covers 186.8 hectares.

According to the council’s website, approximately a quarter of the stocked area falls within the Maitai water reserve area, with the remaining forest areas located on “predominately steep hill country which drops down into the Maitai River”.

Gray acknowledged the “tensions” that local government faced on the issue.

“You’re on the one hand trying to regulate the environment, but you’ve also now got a vested interest in this industry that you’re supposed to regulate, and that seems like an inherent problem.”

Gray pointed to a 2016 NIWA study commissioned by council that found over 65% of the sediment in the Maitai came from pine forestry and that was more than a decade after the main harvest.

At the moment we were “a few years” from a new harvest so sediment in the river should be at its lowest and toxic algae should not be an issue, Gray said.

“But in fact, Cyanobacteria and other algae have proliferated.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Homes are flooded by the Maitai River in Nelson. Video first published on August 18, 2022.

The Maitai River catchment is approximately 9,000 hectares, with 26% of that catchment planted in pine. Of the pine forestry, 75% is owned by Ngāti Koata and managed by Tasman Pine Ltd.

Tasman Pine Forests and Ngāti Koata understood the problems, Gray said, and were willing to do some things to reduce the amount of sediment from their activities.

The group believed the council could adopt a new model using small areas of fast-growing exotics that could be continuously cropped.

The council’s capabilities to oversee forestry company activities also needed to be expanded, Gray said.

Continuous monitoring was needed to understand where sediment was coming from, and contingencies developed for when problems were identified.

Forestry was “only nominally” making a profit and had in fact never produced the “green gold” its advocates had touted, Gray said.