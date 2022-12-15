Groundswell NZ leaders meet with PM Ardern in Wellington

Groundswell NZ leaders Laurie Paterson, left, and Bryce McKenzie met with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other ministers in Wellington on Thursday.

After a two-year wait, Groundswell NZ leaders have met with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington – and they said they ‘’agreed to disagree’’ on some issues.

Bryce McKenzie and Laurie Paterson met with Ardern, agriculture minister Damien O’Connor, climate change minister James Shaw, deputy leader of the house Kieran McAnulty and associate agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri in a meeting that was scheduled for half an hour but went for about 70 minutes on Thursday afternoon.

McKenzie said the meeting ‘’actually went well”.

“I can’t say we had any definite wins, but a lot of information was shared. We give it a six out of 10 for communication and about a two for achievement, but it’s a start,’’ he said.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said ‘’there was a sharing of information and views, as is the case with the regular meeting she has with farming sector groups.’’

Last month, the group presented a petition to the Government with 102,724 signatures opposed to the draft agricultural emissions pricing proposal, He Waka Eke Noa, which would tax farmers for the emissions created on their farms. It also organised a nationwide protest opposing the proposed scheme.

McKenzie said “they were particularly interested in the impact legislation was having on farmer’s mental health and the impact things like He Waka Eke Noa were already having in rural communities. They were hearing it from a different perspective from the other farming groups they talk to. They wanted to hear where these things were happening.’’

The group had discussed the impact that plantation forestry was having in rural areas and the ministers had promised to look at the issue, but they had disagreed on methane emissions and how they were going to get farmers to reduce emissions, he said.

McKenzie also personally invited Shaw to West Otago to see the work the Pomahaka Water Care Group was doing in restoring water quality in the river catchment.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Groundswell NZ co-leader Bryce McKenzie airs criticism about the Government over the proposed tax on agricultural emissions.

McKenzie is a member of that group.

Shaw had previously said he would come to Southland to meet with Groundswell NZ leaders but said last month that it ‘’wasn’t a priority”.

“He said if he can find time he’ll come down,’’ McKenzie said.

He hoped the lines of communication were now open between Groundswell NZ and government ministers.

“I think they’d probably be keen to talk again and we certainly would be.’’

Ardern twice declined protest organisers' requests for a meeting, before agreeing to meet with them in March.

On that occasion, Groundswell NZ declined because it did not want to meet alongside other industry bodies.