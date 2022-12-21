Residents grumpy about council services and reputation

Palmerston North residents' opinion of the city council has dropped, with pot holes one of the major gripes.

New Zealanders in a grumpy mood about Covid-19 and economic tough times are taking out their frustrations on their councils.

A regular survey of between 400 and 500 Palmerston North residents shows satisfaction has dropped significantly across 34 of 54 measures.

The KeyResearch survey produced similar results for most of the 18 councils it reported to.

But Palmerston North City Council head of community planning Andrew Boyle said even if the results reflected people’s negative mood, that did not mean they were wrong.

“For whatever reasons, residents are less satisfied with council’s reputation, value for money, leadership and services than they were one year ago.”

Independently of the residents’ survey, Palmerston North has been ranked number seven on the Shit Towns of New Zealand poll.

The most significant area of dissatisfaction amongst residents was about the state of the roads, availability of car parking and ease of moving around the city, while the things that rated highly were parks, reserves, green spaces and public community facilities.

Top comments were that rates were too high, road maintenance and safety needed to be improved, and the council needed to make better spending decisions.

Younger people, aged 18 to 34 years, were more likely than older residents to be negative about what Palmerston North had to offer.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Memorial Park makeover is one of the things Palmerston North residents say the city council has done right.

Here are some of the comments:

The good:

“Very pleased with improvement to Memorial Park.”

“Palmerston North is a good city to raise a family.”

“Diversity is the key objective, and I believe the city lives up to it.”

“I met the mayor once, and he seemed a friendly and personable man.”

“Palmerston North City Council do a fantastic job with the rubbish and recycling.”

The bad:

“Your rates are too high.”

“The roads are terrible and full of potholes all through town.”

“Palmerston North has improved a lot in the last few years, but it still has a reputation for being a bit drab, and boring for young people. I also don’t fee it is that safe.”

“I think there should be more events held in The Square for children.”

“Spending money on rebranding the city was a complete waste of ratepayer money. It would have been better to use that money to fix footpaths.”

The report recommended the council’s priorities to improve satisfaction should focus on providing value for money, improving leadership, trust and financial management, and roading.

Mayor Grant Smith said the overall results at a point in time when people were coping with Covid-19 and the impact of revaluations on their rates were not altogether surprising.

However, some of the feedback was “quite perplexing”.

Cr Lorna Johnson said the council should focus on those areas where Palmerston North scored quite differently to other councils, rather than worry about issues where every council was marked down.

Councillors have asked chief executive Waid Crockett to report back in the first half of 2023 about what the council should do to deal with the challenges the survey posed.