Nappies and maggots in Hamilton recycling bins

It’s not fair on the people who hand-sort recyclables, the city council says.

Used nappies, colostomy bags and maggot-covered food are being put in Hamilton recycling bins – and the bins are sorted by hand.

Sometimes a whole truckload of recycling has to go to landfill because of contamination, Hamilton City Council said in a statement.

The recyclables should be heading to Hamilton’s Materials Resource Facility, a sorting centre where gloved hands wade through arrivals to make sure only the right items are being processed for recycling.

“Unfortunately, many recycling bins are being treated as landfill bins and it's not fair on the people who have to sort through the contents,” Hamilton City Council resource recovery delivery manager Trent Fowles said. “A contaminated bin also results in recyclables being sent to landfill.”

Each week, up to 500 recycling bins around Hamilton get a red tag for having non-recyclables inside, Fowles said.

Red-tagged bins won’t be collected until the non-recyclables have been removed and any property that gets three red tags within three months will lose its bin. There is a charge to get the bin back.

“It’s one way we can help prevent some of the contamination from heading to the sorting centre, but really it’s the resident’s responsibility to ensure what they are putting into their yellow bin is recyclable.”

Recycling bins should only include clean plastics labelled 1-7, rinsed tins and cans and clean paper and cardboard.

Free drop-offs at the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre are also allowed for: clean plastics labelled 1-7, rinsed tins, cans, paper and cardboard, as well as small electronics, batteries and food waste.

Fowles reminded people to wash their recycling and, if in doubt, keep it out.

“Fight for it, we are creating a huge problem for our children to solve. Is that the legacy we want to leave behind?

“Make sure the whole family knows the red bin is for rubbish and the yellow bin is for recycling. The decisions we all make have a big impact.”