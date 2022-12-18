'We're part of history, you can't erase us': Mongrel Mob fight ban on gang insignia at cemetery

Mongrel Mob member Dennis Makalio wants Porirua City Council to allow gang insignia on cemetery headstones.

When Dennis Makalio dies his headstone will reflect the life he’s lived.

He says it’ll be just the same as so many others in cemeteries that are marked with words and symbols important to both the person lying under them and those who remember them.

The only difference is his headstone will stand in the grounds of his Porirua home because what he wants it to display has been deemed offensive by the city's council.

“Is a dog offensive? Are the words ‘Mongrel Mob’ offensive? Is the place you come from offensive? How?”

Maarten Holl/Stuff Dennis Makalio pictured with the headstone of Law MM Porirua aka Tangaloa Pu'e at Whenua Tapu (File)

Makalio has long been fighting what he says is a breach of human rights, and potentially Te Tiriti, preventing Mongrel Mob members from displaying their beliefs on headstones.

Although the council says it's willing to negotiate with families and generally finds a compromise, full patches aren’t allowed, something Makalio likens to banning religious iconography from other graves.

“We've been around so long that we’re part of New Zealand history and you can’t push that under the table. I go up there and every third grave has a cross – the symbol so many of us were abused under. I could take offence at that.”

He estimates there are about seven graves bearing full patches in his local cemetery Whenua Tapu though staff told him they had just slipped through the cracks.

Regardless, his red whānau want to be remembered for the life they lived.

“Why are they bringing politics unto our urupas? Where we remember our loved ones? Explain to me what's offensive.”

The display of gang patches has been an ongoing and contentious issue in Aoteraoa. In 2011, the High Court ruled the Whanganui Council’s bylaw banning gang patches in public areas was unlawful, invalid and inconsistent with the Bill of Rights Act.

The Hells Angels had sought a judicial review of the bylaw.

In 2013 Porirua City Council aligned an act prohibiting gang insignia in government premises with its cemeteries' management plan.

Chief executive Wendy Walker said in a statement that the plan protects the community from “anything that may overwhelm adjacent areas, or cause offence”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dennis Makalio and lawyer Steven Rollo gave submissions at Porirua City Council against a bylaw change that could stop gang insignia on gravestones. (File)

Despite that, Walker said staff will negotiate the use of images representing gang affiliations meaning designs incorporating individual components of the patch, like the bulldog, may be an acceptable alternative.

“The Mongrel Mob are part of our community and we want to meet their needs, alongside those of other community members.”

The council hasn’t asked that headstones currently breaching the legislation be changed, she said, and following a presentation from Makalio on Friday has asked officers to provide background information so the issue can be workshopped in the new year.

Makalio opposed the bylaw change in 2012, obtaining legal representation and vowing to fight it in court.

That’s something he's still prepared to do so but is reluctant to cost the council thousands in legal costs he says will come out of ratepayers’ pockets.

The headstone rules were sparked by an incident in 2008 when a woman had her husband's body disinterred and moved when a Mongrel Mob member was buried next to him.

Makalio says that was due to poor behaviour from Mob members visiting the site and not the imagery on the headstone.

The Mongrel Mob agreed about 20 years ago to remove the words "seig f...ing heil", a Nazi salute appropriated by the gang, from headstones and replace it with the acronym "SFH". It also agreed stones wouldn’t bear swastikas and include only the bulldog image, the club’s name and chapter of the deceased.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Vehicles travelled along State Highway 1 to Pukerua Bay for the tangi of a Mongrel Mob member.

Barrister Steven Rollo, a key player in preventing Whanganui's patch bylaw, said in 2012 Poriua’s proposed bylaw change wouldn’t stand up in court against the Bill of Rights.

"Their designs, their patches, their insignia have incredible importance to them. They should be able to remember their dead in the exact same way that a returned serviceman's family is able to.”

He said headstones would be given a high degree of protection under the bill and the council could dictate only their size and installation.

"A patch in a gang member's life is the same as a crucifix on a Christian. In the same way, the member's insignia to them is incredibly important to them as an expression and should be treated the same."

The challenge lead to the council getting legal advice which informed the committee the change was not a breach of the bill.

However, under legal advice, further clarification was given about what "offence" meant – namely it is "capable of wounding feelings or arousing real anger, resentment, disgust or outrage in the mind of a reasonable person" visiting the cemetery.

Porirua’s mayor Anita Baker said she didn’t mind the bulldog image being used in the city’s cemeteries.

“We have been letting them have the bulldogs on their graves already; we have been working through that with them but we obviously don't want the swastika or the words.”

Staff have been trying to work through the issue with Makalio though seemed to “have meeting after meeting at cross purposes and not be going anywhere.

“That was why we asked Dennis to come and talk to the whole council, which he did. It's the only way forward from my point of view. “

A spokesperson for the Human Rights Commission said people can make a complaint if they consider there has been a specific instance of discrimination.

”Otherwise we would need further time to make assessment of whether this issue impinges on freedom of expression or not.”