Latest $195m cost forecast for Waimea dam build 'under pressure'

Mechanical prices that “seem to go up almost every day” are stressing the latest $195 million forecast cost to complete the Waimea dam, which is nearing completion near Nelson.

Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott this week told Tasman District Council elected members that the $195m figure, provided in June, was still the latest forecast but it was “under pressure”.

“We are up against it with this mechanical and electrical price escalation, which is an unfixed price,” Scott said.

Waimea Water Ltd is a council-controlled organisation responsible for managing the construction, operation and maintenance of the dam in the Lee Valley, about 36km southeast of Nelson. The council and Waimea Irrigators Ltd are shareholders in the project. A joint-venture of Fulton Hogan Ltd and Taylors Contracting Ltd is the main contractor for the build.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott, left, and board chairman David Wright, say the end is in sight for the dam build but the latest estimated price tag for the project is under pressure. (File photograph)

The $195m forecast cost to complete the project is the latest in a series of budget hikes and $90m higher than an estimate of $104.5m at the time the decision to proceed with the dam was finalised.

Scott has more than once referred to the mechanical and electrical component of the project as its Achilles heel because it was “undesigned [and] unpriced” when the contact was awarded.

“So, we're basically paying costs as we go and what we're seeing is that these costs seem to go up almost every day,” he told the councillors.

When asked by councillor Chris Hill when those costs would be known, Scott said there would be uncertainty “until we finish in the middle of the year [2023]”.

Councillor Mark Greening asked whether contingency for “reasonably known risks” was included in the $195m estimate.

Scott said the forecast was based “on what we can see and what we know”.

“There is no contingency for the unknown risks or stuff that we aren't expecting so if we do experience further mechanical costs then that would increase the number,” he said. “Equally, if we have further shutdowns or weather events, that could potentially stress the number as well.”

Waimea Water/Supplied An aerial view of the Waimea Community Dam under construction in the Lee Valley, about 36km southeast of Nelson. Filmed on November 1, 2022.

Along with the unfixed mechanical and electrical costs, further Covid-19 absenteeism and weather events such as floods were highlighted as other residual risks along with an escalation in a dispute with the contractor.

“We've been through adjudication and that didn't cost us any more money and the contractor has now initiated arbitration against us, which will take the next two years to go through,” Scott said.

The risk would be the arbitrator “ruling not in our favour, which would be contrary to the decisions of firstly, the two engineers and contrary to the decision of the adjudicator”.

Deputy mayor Stuart Bryant asked about the working relationship between the parties.

“I don't think it's any state secret that we've had difficulties with the contractor,” Scott said. “It's been a challenging project.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Waimea Water chief executive Mike Scott says arbitration could take two years. (File photograph)

However, with “the end in sight now, it feels that we are very focused on getting to the end as fast as we can. I think, there's now good collaboration in getting to that point”.

Waimea Water board chairman David Wright told elected members he believed it was true to say that “both parties would wish to avoid a protracted litigation”.

“But we are certainly wishing to represent the shareholders' best interests and whether that can avoid going to a costly and drawn-out litigation and arbitration remains to be determined,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, the dam was about 84% built and on track for practical completion by the end of September.

“In a year's time, I hope that we'll be walking in here to say we've got an operational dam,” Wright said.